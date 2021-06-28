



PARIS It seemed inevitable: another showdown in the coming years the French presidential election between President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, leader of the right-wing, anti-immigrant National Rally Party. But after Sunday’s nationwide regional election, a run-off of the second round of the 2017 election seemed much less certain as Mr Macron’s central party, La Rpublique en Marche and Mrs’s party. Le Pens failed to win a single Frances 13 continental regions. The loss was particularly overwhelming for Ms. Le Pen. She had portrayed the regional elections as a bell of her rise to power. In the southern Provence-Alpes-C -te d’Azur region, the region where the National Rally led in the first round of voting a week ago, a center-right candidate, Renaud Muselier, defeated the National Rally candidate by a comfortable margin, taking about 57 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results.

The National Rally has never governed a French region and on Sunday, Ms. Le Pen accused every other party of creating unnatural alliances and doing everything to stop us from showing the French people our ability to lead a regional executive.

Stanislas Guerini, the party’s general manager, Mr Macrons, said the results were a disappointment to the presidential majority. They were also no surprise. Since joining his party as the tool for his rise in 2017, Mr Macron has shown little interest in its fate, relying on his personal authority and the aura of the presidency. The party, often known simply as En Marche, has never managed to establish itself at the regional or local level, despite Parliamentary control. Turnout was very low. Only about 33 percent of French people voted, compared to 55.6 percent as early as 2015, a clear sign of dissatisfaction with politics as usual and fatigue after the country’s long battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

This low turnout and the fact that the presidential election is still 10 months away makes extrapolation from regional results dangerous. Still, it marked a change. A headline in the left-wing newspaper Libration on an image of Mr. Macron and Mrs. Le Pen said: 2022: What if they were not?

If they are not, it could be Xavier Bertrand, a center-right presidential candidate, who emerged as the main winner today. A former stupid insurance agent in the northern city of Saint-Quentin, Mr Bertrand, who has already announced he will run for president next year, easily won the Hauts-de-France region by about 53 per cent. of votes. His victory came despite great efforts by Mr. Macron and Mrs. Le Pen to make an impression on the region, which is Mr. Bertrands bastion. This result gives me the strength to come out and meet all the French, said Mr. Bertrand. There is a necessary condition for the recovery of our country: the restoration of order and respect.

Mr Bertrand, who served as health minister and later labor minister in Nicolas Sarkozy’s government, did not attend one of France’s elite schools and likes to portray himself as a man sensitive to the concerns of the French working class. He is widely seen as an effective politician of consumer ambition. Another former minister in Sarkozy’s government, Rachida Dati, once told Mr Bertrand: He is the one who is most hungry.

Although he left the center-right party, Les Rpublicains, a few years ago, Mr Bertrand remains part of their conservative family and has an inner hatred for Ms Le Pens Rally National, which he insists on calling him its former name, Balli Kombëtar. In a sense the election marked the revival of traditional parties: Les Rpublicains on the right and the Socialists on the left. Left-wing coalitions, usually including the Socialists, depended on power in the five regions they already ruled. Security has emerged as a major concern of the French people ahead of next year’s elections, following a series of Islamic terrorist attacks over the past nine months. This has brought hardship to a fragmented French left, which seems to have few answers to security concerns and no presidential candidate that can join. But regional elections suggested it was too early to dismiss the left completely. For Mr Macron, who has embarked on a nationwide tour to reconnect with the French people after the worst of the pandemic, the results suggest that his final focus on winning right-wing votes could have gone to him. Mrs. Le Pen may need to be reviewed. The presidential election is more open than it seemed. The French people are more dissatisfied than they appeared. More the same and a 2022 race between Mr. Macron and Mrs. Le Pen would just be that maybe it won’t be what they’re looking for. Aurelien Breeden and Daphn Angls contributed to reporting.

