International
Remembrance of Lost Lives: Vigil Held for Those Buried in Cowessess First Nation
Saturday night vigil at Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan was a chance to remember, reflect and honor the lives lost while attending the Indian Marieval Residential School.
Cheeks and prayers in the type began at 7:30 p.m. followed by a moment of silence at 7:51 p.m. for the estimated 751 graves marked recently. About 150 people were present.
Chasity Delorme is a member of the Cowessess First Nation, and although she did not attend school, her parents and grandparents from both sides of her family went.
Read more:
Family member of residential school survivors shares history before medieval vigilance
Cowessess First Nation Memorial to Appreciate 751 Unmarked Funerals Found at Former Residential School
It was important for me to be with my community, with my leadership, and to participate in the process of honoring the children who went through the residential school of the survivors who passed, Delorme said.
We still have family members, my 98 year old grandmother still blesses us with her life and she attended this school. That means a lot to me because I am a part of her legacy.
While the discovery shocked many, Delorme said the reality of what happened in residential schools was always present.
What went through my heart and mind is really nothing different from what we went through for many years, hundreds of years, Delorme said.
The vigil was held at the site of 751 unmarked graves in the former Marieval Residential School
After all, what came to my mind is that finally the nation, the world will hear about our historical trauma from a more public, more open perspective that is no longer hidden.
JonathanZ.Lerat is a consultant with Cowessess First Nation and stressed the importance of Saturday vigilance and acknowledged the work that still needs to be done.
“Once we heard the numbers, we knew we had to do something to recognize the unmarked graves and inform the public and be aware that we know where their loved ones are,” Lerat said.
Now, I would start putting names on these unmarked graves.
He said the community has some old data from inside and around the First Nation that will help find some of the names.
Read more:
Saskatchewan Residential School Survivor Reacts to Unmarked Graves
That, along with recent news that the Catholic religious community operating residential schools in Saskatchewan and British Columbia is releasing all of its data will go a long way, he said.
Delorme said that although there are ways to go through the reconciliation process, the public awareness caused by the revelations has been encouraging.
[There is] obviously the grief that goes along with what has been found, but there is also a sense of relief because we have talked about it, our community, our people, our elders, have talked about it for many years, Delorme said.
Now, we can have our own ceremonies to be done for our children, which were never done all those years ago.
Lerat said he recognizes the responsibility and forgiveness that come from various government officials, but would like to see more resources placed on survivors and their families alongside those caused by the revelations.
Anyone experiencing pain or discomfort as a result of their residential school experience can enter the Indian National Residential School Crisis Line 24-hour, toll-free and confidential at 1-866-925-4419.
A residential school survivor shares painful childhood memories
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]