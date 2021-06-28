Remembrance of Lost Lives: Vigil Held for Those Buried in Cowessess First Nation

Saturday night vigil at Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan was a chance to remember, reflect and honor the lives lost while attending the Indian Marieval Residential School.

Cheeks and prayers in the type began at 7:30 p.m. followed by a moment of silence at 7:51 p.m. for the estimated 751 graves marked recently. About 150 people were present.

Chasity Delorme is a member of the Cowessess First Nation, and although she did not attend school, her parents and grandparents from both sides of her family went.

Read more: Family member of residential school survivors shares history before medieval vigilance

















0:44

Cowessess First Nation Memorial to Appreciate 751 Unmarked Funerals Found at Former Residential School





Cowessess First Nation Memorial to Appreciate 751 Unmarked Funerals Found at Former Residential School



It was important for me to be with my community, with my leadership, and to participate in the process of honoring the children who went through the residential school of the survivors who passed, Delorme said.

The story goes down the ad

We still have family members, my 98 year old grandmother still blesses us with her life and she attended this school. That means a lot to me because I am a part of her legacy.

While the discovery shocked many, Delorme said the reality of what happened in residential schools was always present.

What went through my heart and mind is really nothing different from what we went through for many years, hundreds of years, Delorme said.

















2:34

The vigil was held at the site of 751 unmarked graves in the former Marieval Residential School





The vigil was held at the site of 751 unmarked graves in the former Marieval Residential School



After all, what came to my mind is that finally the nation, the world will hear about our historical trauma from a more public, more open perspective that is no longer hidden.

The story goes down the ad

JonathanZ.Lerat is a consultant with Cowessess First Nation and stressed the importance of Saturday vigilance and acknowledged the work that still needs to be done.

“Once we heard the numbers, we knew we had to do something to recognize the unmarked graves and inform the public and be aware that we know where their loved ones are,” Lerat said.

Now, I would start putting names on these unmarked graves.

He said the community has some old data from inside and around the First Nation that will help find some of the names.

Read more: Saskatchewan Residential School Survivor Reacts to Unmarked Graves

That, along with recent news that the Catholic religious community operating residential schools in Saskatchewan and British Columbia is releasing all of its data will go a long way, he said.

Delorme said that although there are ways to go through the reconciliation process, the public awareness caused by the revelations has been encouraging.

[There is] obviously the grief that goes along with what has been found, but there is also a sense of relief because we have talked about it, our community, our people, our elders, have talked about it for many years, Delorme said.

The story goes down the ad

Now, we can have our own ceremonies to be done for our children, which were never done all those years ago.

Lerat said he recognizes the responsibility and forgiveness that come from various government officials, but would like to see more resources placed on survivors and their families alongside those caused by the revelations.

Anyone experiencing pain or discomfort as a result of their residential school experience can enter the Indian National Residential School Crisis Line 24-hour, toll-free and confidential at 1-866-925-4419.

















2:43

A residential school survivor shares painful childhood memories





A residential school survivor shares painful childhood memories

