International
Hostile groups in Palestine clash over the death of a protest activist
Hostile Palestinian groups clashed Sunday in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority (PA) who died in Palestinian Authority detention Nizal Banat (Nizar Banat) died on the fourth day of the protest.
Nizar Banat, a 43-year-old activist from Hebron known for his videos on social media condemning corruption within the Palestinian Authority, entered his home in the security forces and arrested him violently on Thursday After his death.
Al Jazeera Stefanie Dekker reported from Ramallah that fighting broke out between protesters on Sunday. The protesters demanded that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas step down, while one objected. The group demonstrated in support of the Palestinian Authority and the Abbas-led Fatah Palestinian Authority Party.
“This is a small group of about 100 people singing against the Palestinian Authority,” Dekker said.
“You have another group of people on the street … they are pro-Fatah, the ruling elite parties, they come to join them, and then there is a confrontation,” Dekker said.
Al Jazeera Dekker said there was a coordinated campaign against the media covering Sunday’s protests.
“We were six [people], I can only say that they are thugs and want to see our camera. We were not shooting at the time. “They actually force us to focus on our SMG trucks,” she said.
“The camera of a colleague and another friend was broken. This has happened these days. ”
On Sunday, new protests against Banats’s death also took place in his hometown of Hebron on the occupied West Bank.
Pathologist Samir Abu Zarzour said that according to the initial autopsy, Banat suffered head, chest, neck, leg and arm injuries from the time he was arrested until his death. Less than an hour.
The Banats family said security forces used pepper spray on him, beat him severely and dragged him away with a car.
The Palestinian Authority announced the launch of an investigation into Banats’ death, but this did not calm the anger on the streets.
Banat is registered as a candidate for the Palestinian parliamentary elections, which were originally scheduled to be held in May until Abbas postponed the elections indefinitely.
Mkhaimar Abusada, an associate professor of political science at Al-Azhar University in Gaza, told Al Jazeera that Abbas and the internationally backed Palestinian Authority face strong Palestinian opposition to corruption and authoritarianism.
“It is unprecedented to see these Palestinian protesters protesting against the Palestinian Authority and directly applauding President Abbas’ demand for his removal and resignation,” he said.
‘turp’
Shawan Jabareen, director of the human rights organization Al Haq, said the confrontation between Palestinian opponents that took place on the streets on Sunday was a disgrace, especially as many Palestinians put aside their differences to join the protest. After an 11-day bombing of the Gaza Strip by Israel. In May, the Palestinians were forcibly expelled to occupied East Jerusalem.
“At the moment you see the Palestinians divided again,” he told Al Jazeera.
“To be honest, I’m worried about the people here.”
Jabalin said many of the men in civilian clothes who attacked the journalists on Sunday were members of the security forces.
“They are not civilians. “They are security personnel,” Jabalin said.
Fadi Quran, a senior activist for the militant group Avaaz, took part in Sunday’s protests and said Palestinian Authority mobs attacked protesters and journalists at the rally and sexually harassed women.
“What happened is extremely dangerous and painful, all because they fear that the public will mobilize against Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority, they are constantly cooperating with the occupation and oppressing the Palestinian people,” he said.
The Palestinian Authority and Israel coordinate security and civilian affairs.
“Israel and the Palestinian Authority should not be considered as separate entities. “The Palestinian Authority as an institution is a subcontractor of the occupation,” the Qur’an said.
At the same time, Nasri Abu Jaish, the Minister of Palestinian Labor Authorities and a representative of the People’s Party government, resigned on Sunday, a party member said.
Left-wing Palestinian People’s Party member Issam Abu Bakr said that due to lack of respect for law and public freedom, the left-wing Palestinian People’s Party withdrew from the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority government.
