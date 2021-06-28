Another church on the land of the first Nations targeted for arson: Chief

Another church on First Nations land in British Columbia has been targeted by what elected Gitwangak Gang leader says was a deliberate fire.

This comes after four other churches in indigenous territory were burned to the ground inside BC and amid news of the discovery of hundreds of bodies in unmarked graves in former residential schools in BC and Saskatchewan.

Chief Sandra Larin said the fire at the secular St. Paul Anglican Church was reported around 1 a.m. Saturday morning and the local volunteer fire department was able to put it out before destroying the building.

Gitwangak is in the northwest BC, between the Terrace and New Hazelton.

The RCMP confirmed the fire and said it was being investigated as “suspicious”. The church was free at the time and no one was injured, police said.

Police are investigating a possible link to the burning of churches in the south.

After the fire, Larin posted a video in the community condemning the act and urging them to seek peaceful ways to heal.

“The challenge that I have and that I put before the community is… in direct response to the growing emotions that people have with the world by awakening the tragedies of the residential school that we have forever known as indigenous people,” she told Global News in an interview

“As I understand that hostility and the need to find a way to heal from it, that church was built by our ancestors in the late 1800s at the hands of our elders at the time with such a great sense of pride. There are many in this village who still have a strong, formal religious faith and they find healing from it. “

Larin said it was clear the fire was intentional and that it destroyed the first steps of the church but the main structure and its historic tower remained standing.

Volunteer firefighters stayed on stage overnight to conduct an on-site surveillance, and Larin said additional security was posted in the area.

Two other churches were burned in the Southern Inland BC





Early Saturday morning, Catholic churches in the Lower and Upper Similkameen Indian Gangs were completely destroyed in what the RCMP is calling suspicious fires.

Similkameen Lower gang chief Keith Crow said with the region shivering under a heat wave, the fire could have easily spread to other nearby buildings.

He added that both churches were used and regularly evaluated by members of the First Nation.

On Monday morning, historic Catholic churches on the land of the Penticton and Osoyoos gang were also destroyed, terrifying community members.

Larin said she understood that many indigenous people were fighting with anger and hostility towards the church and were looking for ways to rebel.

















Church fires in reserve lands





Many indigenous people feel that their lives have not changed in recent years, despite recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, promises and apologies from the government, and expressions of support from some of the public.

Most locals have chosen peaceful methods of protesting, marching or keeping vigil – and she urged people to avoid criminal action.

“I remember this church was such a sense of pride for many of our elders, and it is still a place of healing, the church provides healing for those who decide to be healed that way,” she said.

“Whether we believe in official religion or believe in the creator or believe in both, this is not the way. Starting violence with violence will not get us anywhere. Healing begins with forgiveness and that is what I will ask of people. ”