International students coming to Canada navigate multiple barriers as they seek to begin fall classes

A potential student from Pakistan who will enroll at Vancouver Simon Fraser University says she is “going step by step” as she navigates obstacles to getting her education, made much harder by COVID-19.

Zohra Shahabuddin said she spent sleepless nights worrying about collecting her documents for her student visa application in Canada.

Her visa was approved last week. She will be working towards a master’s degree in publishing.

“I have not had a chance to get excited about coming to Vancouver,” she said with a laugh.

“My mind is occupied. First it was the visa, now it’s the flights and the quarantine.”

International students coming to Canada this year as COVID-19 cases rise and fall in different parts of the world face numerous obstacles such as visa delays, lack of vaccines, quarantine measures and fewer flights available.

A spokesman for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada said the department has continued to accept and process study permit applications throughout the pandemic.

He updated its website to indicate that full study permit applications submitted for the fall 2021 semester through May 15 will be processed through August 6. However, some applications may take longer because they are incomplete, says spokeswoman Nancy Caronsaid.

“Against the backdrop of the global pandemic and related challenges, we wanted to provide a targeted date for those planning to start their studies in the fall,” she said.

The department issued nearly 100,000 study permits in the first four months of 2021, up from about 66,000 during the same period last year and about 96,000 from January to April 2019, she said.

Muhammad Saad was admitted to Centennial College Toronto for a degree in project management and made his first Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

He said he is concerned about access to that second blow.

“It depends on the supplies,” he said. “My second dose is in mid-July. I hope the vaccine will be available in Pakistan at that time.”

At some universities, students who are unable to get a vaccine before entering will be given 14 days to do so. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Some universities will require students living in the residence to be vaccinated against COVID-19 coming in September.

Students who are unable to get a vaccine before entering will have 14 days to do so, said Sandy Welsh, vice-student provocateur at the University of Toronto.

Western University also said those who could not get vaccinated would have 14 days to get vaccinated on campus.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated will have to follow the federal government requirements, Caron said.

To be considered fully vaccinated, those entering Canada will need to show that they have received two shots or a combination of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines or a dose of Johnson & Johnson at least 14 days in advance to enter the country, she added.

Shahabuddin said that means she will have to find another $ 2,000 to remain in quarantine. She plans to take pictures of herself after coming to Canada.

“As an international student, I already pay a lot of money,” she said. “This is an additional expense.”

Many universities are offering quarantine accommodation.



Many universities are offering quarantine accommodation.

Wales said students will be offered transportation from the airport, daily calls for health check-ups and other support. Shahabuddin's other concern is getting sick during the trip, along with the medical expenses that will follow. Those are the same concerns that the Canadian Student Federation has heard from others, said Bipin Kumar, the international student representative for the organization. "At least one of the things we are hearing is whether the additional health insurance provided by private companies would cover students, in case they get sick due to travel," he said. "A large portion of the trips would take place before they came to Canada and usually insurance is only done after they register by September 1st." The federation is working with universities and provincial governments to get more details, he said. Ali Hassan, who is admitted to York University in Toronto, said the visa process is moving slowly and he may not have it in time to travel, so he is pleased the university is offering classes in internet. "But I'm a little worried," he said, adding that he checks his email several times a day for his approval. "I have hope," Hassan added. "I hope I can come to Canada this fall."

A number of universities will offer a mix of online and in-person classes this semester as students go through obstacles caused by the pandemic.

Matthew Ramsey, a director of media relations at the University of British Columbia, said students will have access to online courses if they cannot arrive in Canada this semester.

“We will work with them on a case-by-case basis ensuring that they are able to access their courses, whether online or in person.”