Elderly BC was forced to lie on the floor after nearly 3 hours of waiting for an ambulance, says boy





A man from Vancouver is angry and frustrated after his elderly mother suffered a fall at home, and then endured further humiliation because of what he said was a long and unacceptable wait for an ambulance. Ersilio Iacuitto said he received a furious call from his 85-year-old mother Tarsilla Iacuitto, who lives two doors below him, about half an hour after he would last check in on Friday afternoon. “She goes, ‘Run’ because I’m fallen,” Ersilio recalls. I ran home and she was lying in front of the kitchen sink.















Tarsilla, a diabetic with kidney problems using a pedestrian, was injured and needed help. The story goes down the ad Ersilio said he called 911 around 450pm and dispatchers were told to call within 20 minutes if an ambulance had not arrived. Read more: Dispatch systems add to the growing concern about BC ambulance delays “The poor lady was saying Im in pain, I in pain, I am in pain, and she had to go to the toilet,” he said. Vancouver firefighters arrived in less than 20 minutes, Ersilio said, and checked on his mother’s vital signs – but the ambulance was delayed. “Ten minutes passed, 20 minutes passed, the (fire) chief called again,” he said. The first responders took care of Tarsila while waiting for the ambulance, but according to her son, they did not want to risk moving her and aggravated any injuries. An ambulance finally arrived about three hours later, said Ersilio, who believes the original medical aid team was transferred to a more horrific emergency. Seniors pay their dues and nowadays, seniors are getting a kick in the butt, he said. During the long delay, his mother was eventually forced to get dirty on the kitchen floor. “This is very dehumanizing,” Ersilio said. The story goes down the ad I mean we are taxpayers we need services ASAP.















“No one should wait that long for an ambulance in its time of need,” said BC President Troy Clifford’s Paramedics Ambulance. Iacuitto had some harsh words for BC Health Minister Adrian Dix. Spend more money, do not put in your pocket. “Get him where he needs to go,” he told Global News. “Because these people have paid their dues, now is the time for them to need a hand and help. Read more: Questions about BC ambulance response time when woman waits for hours with broken bone Dix has been very supportive in trying to resolve the issue, according to Clifford, who said the problem is not about funding and resources – but ambulances that need to be staffed. The story goes down the ad Last weekend Clifford said reports from his union suggested that “between 30 and 50 per cent of ambulances were parked in Lower Mainland”. “That’s causing a lot of our delays are ambulances out of service,” Clifford told Global News on Saturday.















Global News reached BC Health Services but did not receive a response. In a statement, the health ministry said the concerns of people dealing with health services in BC are very serious and is working to address the challenge. BC has hired 263 medical assistants across the province so far this year and another 400 positions will be posted in July. Since 2017, the health ministry said ambulance response times across BC have improved or remained stable, despite significant increases in call volumes. The story goes down the ad Read more: ‘I’m out of life’: Injured child Surrey driven out of hospital by family after long ambulance delay A new staffing model is also being rolled out across the province, “aimed at improving emergency response coverage and creating a more sustainable paramedical workforce,” the statement read. Iacuitto said his mother is recovering and he does not blame them on the front lines. “They are doing their job as best they can with their hands tied,” he said. “But their managers, it’s time for them to start doing their job. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







