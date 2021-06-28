Pilot trying to break world record for youngest worldwide stops in Tampa





TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Travis Ludlow is trying to become the youngest pilot to travel around the world by plane. The 18-year-old got up from the Netherlands on May 29 and made a pit stop in Tampa over the weekend, Ludlow has already flown more than 16,000 miles and if successful, he will reach this record in about two weeks “I’m glad I have this passion for him and I like to fly,” Ludlow said. The young British pilot plans to travel more than 25,000 miles, visit 16 countries and four continents. Eventually he would end up back in the Netherlands and become the youngest pilot to circle the world on a single-engine plane. Ludlow says he always had a passion for flying. He embarked on this journey just days after graduating from high school. “I’ve always been interested in flying for as long as I can remember,” Ludlow said. Ludlow says he has faced several challenges. The pandemic delayed the trip and changed the route, but it went on. “Many times I thought this would not happen and now here it is,” Ludlow said. Ludlow says that in the end, he wants to inspire young people. “I want to show young people that anyone can, no matter what happens, as long as you believe in yourself, you can pursue your dreams,” Ludlow said. Ludlow says the current age record is 18 years and 163 days. He hopes to break the record by 18 days. Ludlow became the youngest pilot of the aircraft, flying only on February 13, 2016, the 14th anniversary of his birth. He went on to pass his license for private pilots five months before he was allowed to hold one. He became the youngest British certified pilot and this allowed him to travel to the US to continue his training with the AeroGuard Flight Training Center. Ludlow has teamed up with Unicef ​​to promote the great work they do for children and others around the world.

