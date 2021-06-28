North Koreans are heartbroken over Kim Jong Uns’ recent weight loss | World News





Citizens of North Korea are said to be heartbroken by the sudden weight loss of leader Kim Jong Uns, Reuters reported. These reactions come days after Kims appeared on state television after months of absence from the public eye. “Seeing the respected secretary general (Kim Jong Un) looking weak breaks the hearts of our people so much,” a North Korean citizen told the state broadcaster, Reuters reported. “Everyone is saying that their tears were collected,” he added. Reports of Kim’s weight loss began circulating after footage of North Koreans watching a clip of the ruling Korean Workers’ Party Central Committee plenary meeting held June 17 on a giant screen in an unspecified location was broadcast on the official state television channel, Reuters reported. 3,000 for bananas, <span class="webrupee"/>7,000 for coffee: Lack of food from North Korea amid Covid’s “permissible” display North Korean analysts who studied the footage closely said Kim appeared to have lost weight as his expensive watch strap looked narrower and his face looked significantly thinner. The 37-year-old who is about 5ft 8 inches tall and weighs 140 kilograms may have lost up to 10-20 kilograms, the Associated Press reported. Read also: US has ‘wrong’ expectations for dialogue: Kim Yo Jong Kim, who is himself addicted to alcohol and smoking, comes from a family with a history of heart disease. Both his father and grandfather who ruled North Korea before him succumbed to heart problems. Speculation about his health has been plentiful since he disappeared from the public eye last year, depending on his sister Kim Yo-jong to take the plunge. Yo-jong is also believed to be the descendant of her brothers. Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Seoul-based Korean National Union Institute, told the Associated Press that the apparent weight loss could also be a sign of the Supreme Leader’s efforts to improve his lifestyle. Min insisted that if his health was really failing he would not make a public appearance to address an important plenary meeting of his party.

