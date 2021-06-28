How to Watch the 99th Run of the Peak Peak International Hill Climb Today for free





For a month, the teams practiced configurations, driving strategies and building (or in some cases rebuilding) their chances of conquering Pikes Peak with 156 turns, 12.42 miles in Colorado. This is easily the craziest vehicle event left in America – more dangerous than the World Rally Championship and in the spirit of a 24-hour endurance race. Teams, spectators and the media woke up Saturday night preparing for today’s cloud climbing. Here’s how to look at it, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. This content was imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in a different format, or you may be able to find more information on their website. The easiest way to watch is through the live stream of Mobil 1, above and on the Mobile 1 Facebook page . Another free option is Colorado Springs local radio KRDO, which is hosting a live broadcast on KRDO.com, or tuning in to the 1240 AM radio channel. If you are not already following the official Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Twitter , you absolutely should, as they will be the result of live-tweeting race and likely many of the epic massacres from today’s big race. Shawn Bassett on 1974 Datsun 240Z is the first to make the attempt, 10:30 p.m. Mobile 1 via YouTube Reading this on Monday or at any time after the race? Do not worry. YouTube Channel Pikes Peak International Hill Climb there will be coverage after the race, including interviews with drivers and teams to get them on what went well, or terribly wrong. We were so excited about climbing this year on the hill that we drove over 1300 miles from Michigan to experience it for ourselves, and will have post-race coverage with a photo gallery of ours after today’s event. This content is created and maintained by a third party and imported into this site to help users secure their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io







