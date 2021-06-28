



Lord Chancellor vows to tackle the offense with additional investment

The newly unified Probation Service plans the recruitment record

offenders face closer supervision and home visits to better protect children and partners More than 300 million additional funds have been put into service since July 2019. Funding is helping to more than double the recruitment of probation officers, from the usual annual hiring of 600 probationary probation officers to 1,000 last year with plans to recruit a record 1,500 this financial year. This means that staff can closely monitor the most dangerous offenders and ensure that many more seize the opportunity to reform their criminal ways. Unifying the service will ensure that there is better and more consistent oversight of offenders and closer work with the police, NHS and local authorities. The service will work in 12 regions across England and Wales and a new, specialized National Security Division will have the specific task of expanding monitoring of terrorists, serious organized criminals and high-risk perpetrators. An update of national probation standards will ensure that staff meet face-to-face with all law-breakers they supervise at least once a month, with more frequent meetings for higher-risk offenders. For the first time, the standards also set an expectation that probation staff will visit offenders’ homes to protect children, partners, and other family members from domestic and sexual abuse. In some cases, such protection visits will be shared with the police and social services. Combined with its growing use of electronic monitoring, including GPS and prudence labels, the Probation Service will be even more focused on keeping people safe. Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Robert Buckland MP QC said: Evidence of the work he does to protect the public from harm and rehabilitation of offenders is often overlooked, but it is vital given that 80% of crime is committing criminal offenses again. The government is supporting the new Probation Service with more money and more staff so that the public is better protected, crime is expected and fewer people become victims. The Probation Service will continue its important work to assist victims to explain the impact of the crime on them in conditional hearings and to seek license terms to prevent offenders from contacting or approaching them. Eligible Victims will now be automatically referred to the Victims Contact Scheme under the latest changes to the Victims Code and there are plans to extend the Scheme to victims of persecutors and bullies suffering less than 12 months in prison. There will also be additional investment in tackling crime perpetrators and making offenders for good. Charities and businesses have been awarded nearly $ 200 million to provide and guide life support services that help reduce other crimes, such as employment, mental health care, and housing counseling. With recidivism accounting for 80% of all recorded crime, these services will help prevent the thousands of people who fall victim each year and save about $ 18 billion in annual costs of recurring violations. It tops the 220 million package announced earlier this year to tackle crime, including the largest additional investment in drug treatment in 15 years. Any inmate will be able to continue drug recovery after release and the funds will expand the availability of treatment for those serving community sentences. With offenders about 50 percent more likely to break the law if released without a place to stay, the funds will also be used to temporarily house some 3,000 homeless inmates at basic hostels this year. The changes in the test will also give the government greater leverage over community punishments, including the distribution of unpaid work which Ministers want to make more visible to the public and used more frequently to clear country roads, parks and waterways. Notes to editors The supervision of low- and medium-risk offenders and the distribution of unpaid work and behavior change programs will now be performed by the Public Sector Probation Service, along with the supervision of high-risk offenders who was already in charge of the sector public.

More than 7,000 staff from private sector community rehabilitation enterprises will come along with 3,500 probation officers already in the public sector in the new Probation Service.

