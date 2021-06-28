Al Jazeera Digital wins two One World Media Awards | Al Jazeera News





The Al Jazeeras Digital Division wins the best awards for Reporting Women and Women Entrepreneurs for interactive features about women and children in East and West Africa.

The One World Media Awards gave two top awards to Al Jazeera Digital teams for excellence in reporting on issues related to, in or around the Global South. The announcements were made during a live online broadcast from London on 17 June. Lawyers recognized collaborations between Al Jazeera Digital Features and Interactives teams and field reporters on reporting on women and children in Senegal and Uganda. Interactive features It takes a village to kill a child: Ugandan Hidden Children won the top prize in the Print category. Journalist and writer Beau Donnelly worked with photographer Christopher Hopkins to tell the important story of children with disabilities in Uganda who, stigmatized and abused, often hide inside and are denied proper care. Journalists worked for years to secure funding and permission to follow community leaders working to change this, through education and services for those in need. The Characteristics team, led by Senior Editor Carla Bower, produced the story and AJLabs Chief Mohammed Haddad designed and developed its interactive component. Another collaboration between Features and AJLabs, The Energy to Stay: Senegals women village, emerged as the winner in the Women Entrepreneurs Reporting category. Journalist and writer Carlotta Dotto worked alongside photographer and filmmaker Giulia Bassanese to tell the story of Senegalese women who have pooled their resources to implement new farming methods that are rescuing their land from desertification. With men and boys fleeing to other countries to find work, women have discovered new ways to stop their land from turning into a desert while bringing much-needed income to their families and communities. Despite the great challenges of reporting during a pandemic, our journalists have shown tremendous commitment to the highest standards of journalism, said Carlos van Meek, director of innovation and digital programming. They continue to give a voice to people whose stories might otherwise have gone unnoticed. A number of industry competitors also emerged as winners and nominees that included 15 categories in these years One World Media Awards, including BBC World News, Vice News, Sky News, Frontline PBS and Middle East Eye.







