Deputy Prime Minister Imran Khans pays secret visit to Israel: Report | World News





A former aide to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a secret visit to Israel last November for meetings with foreign ministry officials and then-Mossad chief, according to an Israeli media report Monday. Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, a British-Pakistani businessman who served as Khans’ special assistant to Pakistanis abroad until May this year, conveyed a message from the Pakistani Prime Minister to Israeli Foreign Ministry officials and another message from the Pakistan Army Chief of General Staff Qamar Bajwa then-Israeli spy chief Yossi Cohen, Israel Hayom newspaper reported. The report said Bukhari, who lives in the UK, arrived at Ben Gurion Airport from Islamabad on a connecting flight to London in the last week of November, taking advantage of his British passport. He traveled to Tel Aviv for Pakistan-Israel meetings and contacts were the result of intense pressure from the UAE, the report added. Read also | Imran Khan calling bin Laden a martyr was a wrong language, says Minister Pak In December 2020, the newspaper reported on a secret visit to Israel by a senior adviser to the leader of a large Muslim-majority country despite the two countries having no diplomatic relations. At the time, the newspaper did not mention the name of the Muslim country involved. On Monday, Israel Hayom identified the country as Pakistan after receiving permission from the Israeli military censor. Mondays quoted a source in Islamabad as saying. The Pakistani official’s visit to Tel Aviv came amid key Muslim countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco normalizing relations with Israel and a debate within Pakistan’s political and diplomatic circles over the country’s reassessment of Israel’s position. However, Khan had said in an interview in August last year that Pakistan can never accept Israel as long as the Palestinians are not given their rights and there is no fair solution. Khan had appointed Bukhari as his special assistant for Pakistanis abroad and human resource development a month after taking office in September 2018. Bukhari, who had the status of state minister, resigned from the post on May 17 this year after accusations he had illegally benefited from the changes made to the Rawalpindi Ring project. Bukhari had denied claims that he had received financial benefits because his land was located close to the project. The Israel Hayoms report would suggest that this was the first official contact between Pakistan and Israel since the era of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf. At the initiative of Musharraf and with the support of Turkey’s Pakistani ally, then – Pakistani Foreign Minister Khurshid Kasuri met with his Israeli counterpart Silvan Shalom in the Turkish city of Istanbul on September 1, 2005. People familiar with the developments said on condition of anonymity that Pakistan-Israel contacts in 2005 had not led to any substantial engagement and were subsequently dissolved. In a statement issued by the Israeli foreign ministry in 2005, Shalom described his meeting with Kasuri as historic and said that Israel hoped to herald the start of an open and mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries. Shalom also thanked Musharraf for his courage in promoting peace and moderation in our region.

