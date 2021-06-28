The Panama Canal tackles the enigma of climate change: Too little or too much rainwater

The Panama Canal faces a chilling threat from climate change, including droughts so severe that ships sometimes reduce their cargo to avoid collisions, and giant storms that almost overload its dams and locks, canal officials say. .

The canal did not have a major disruption like the one suffered by the Suez Canal in late March, when a megaship container collided for nearly a week, connecting part of global transport at a time of growing stalemate in world supply chains. .

But Panama’s waterway faces more serious long-term challenges that could also disrupt global transportation. The biggest problem is the reduction of rainwater needed to operate 50 kilometers of waterways, through which 4% of global trade passes. Four of the last seven years have been among the driest since 1950, according to estimates by the Panama Canal Authority.

A container ship is expected to continue its passage near the narrow Culebra Cut in the Panama Canal.

Lake Gatn is an artificial lake that carries boats for about 20 miles through the Panama Canal and is the main reservoir for filling its hair.

Our challenge is how to solve the water problem, said Ricaurte Vsquez, chief of the Panama Canal Authority. There is very little water during the dry months, or too much at the same time as warm weather causes the biggest storms to hit the area, including hurricanes nearby.

Canal authorities will unveil on Monday a $ 2 billion plan to build infrastructure to manage and maintain freshwater reserves equal to the canals’ annual contributions to the Panamanian government coffers. The project is expected to be a combination of new dams and reservoirs, using treated wastewater, or finding alternative freshwater sources such as diversion of streams from other rivers. He has also considered pumping desalinated seawater.

Some countries, such as the US, have developed large reservoirs and river transfers to compensate for growing water shortages. Cities like New Orleans or Italys Venice have developed levels and barriers to contain floods and sea level rise. Beach Miami is planning to invest $ 1 billion to build roads, erect sea walls and install pumping stations to drain storm water.

But a large-scale project planned by the Panama Canal does not exist anywhere else in the world, said Daniel Muschett, who heads the canal environment and water sharing.

The role of channels in global transport comes at a time when growing demand for consumer goods has caused congestion on the world’s busiest transport routes.

The pandemic meant fewer purchases and more transportation, said Carlos Urriola, executive president of Manzanillo International Terminal, a Panama-based logistics and port operator. The boom of maritime trade increases the strategic value of the canal at a time when you can not find space on ships, or empty containers for that matter.

Crossing the Panama Canal A tugboat helps Gustav Maersk maneuver through the Cocoli locks from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic. The Lock Gate opens The Panama Canal uses a system of gates and locks that lift boats almost 90 feet[90 m]above sea level on a navigable waterway and then lower them to the other end. A drop in the depth of Lake Gatn, the main reservoir for the canal, means that ships cannot pass fully loaded. Canal authorities face the possibility of reducing the number of vessels passing through the canal during the dry season.

A disruption in channel operations could hurt exporters and consumers. Chilean wines and Ecuadorian bananas are shipped to the US East Coast via the canal, such as copper from Chile to Europe and liquefied natural gas and oil from one coast to the other.

Europe is more sensitive to interruptions in the Suez Canal and Panama Canals than the US, which has rail links between its two coasts, industry executives say. Alternative sea routes such as longer travel to Africa or South America and higher fuel consumption.

Unlike the Suez Canal, a flat seawater whose flow is determined by the tide, the Panama Canal is a much more complex infrastructure that relies on freshwater and uses a lock system like water lifts, lifting boats almost 90 meters above sea level on a waterway, and then lower them to the other end.

Panama’s waterway depends on rainwater to fill reservoirs and lakes that provide trillions of gallons of fresh water to fill hair, which is emptied into the sea after each use. Its daily water consumption is three times that of New York City. Whenever a boat crosses the waterway, the canal uses between 200 million and 350 million liters of water-filled water to fill up to 500 Olympic-sized pools.

Fortunately for the canal, Panama is the fifth rainiest country in the world. But with very strong storms at the end of the wet season or long periods of drought, the fresh water supply is no longer sustainable. Canal officials say they have faced more challenges over the past 12 years than the rest of the canals’ existence since 1914.

The canal relies on rainwater to fill reservoirs and lakes that in turn provide trillions of gallons of fresh water to fill hair.

A rainforest surrounding the canal is now about half its original size, reducing its ability to act as a sponge and retain excess water.

We are seeing more frequent and more severe extreme weather events, and the past is not a good predictor of the future anymore, said Jefferson Hall, a scientist at the Panama-based Smithsonian Institution for Tropical Research who studies that how different landscapes in rural tropics affect ecosystems and climate change.

The Panama Canal Authority, which charges payments of up to $ 1 million for larger cargo ships, last year introduced a freshwater supplement of more than 10% depending on the depth of Lake Gatn. The artificial lake carries ships for about 20 miles of their transit through the isthmus and is the main reservoir to fill its locks.

A drop in the depth of Lake Gatns means that ships cannot pass fully loaded. Authorities also face the possibility of reducing the number of ships passing through the canal. Monstrous storms test the resistance of dams and increase the risk of landslides and sedimentation that can block narrow passages of the waterway such as the hard cut Culebra.

Jefferson Hall, a scientist in Panama, studies how different landscapes in rural tropical areas affect ecosystems and climate change.

In late 2010, a giant storm forced the canal to close temporarily for the first time since the U.S. invasion of Panama in 1989. That December was Panama’s wetter month in more than a century, close to recorded annual rainfall. in New York City Central Park all year. Authorities had to dump fresh water worth three months into the sea.

Hurricanes are now closer to the canal, as are Eta and Iota, which struck Central America at the end of Atlantic hurricane season late last year.

Hair is created for more homogeneous and less volatile weather. Because of a new reality, we need to change the process of water storage and management, Mr Vsquez said.

When water levels fall, this is problematic for ships that sometimes carry up to 13,000 containers at a time. Reducing cargo during the dry season means higher costs, lower fuel efficiency and more pollution, said Lars Nielsen, head of operations for America for AP Moller-Maersk A / S, the Danish giant in Denmark.

Likewise how to fill two small cars with shopping in supermarkets than one bigger car, he said.

Pressure on the Panama Basin intensified after a $ 5 billion expansion of the canal blockage system in 2016 to accommodate larger vessels. A growing urban population and agriculture have also drawn water from the area.

Deforestation adds to the threat. A rainforest surrounding the canal is now about half its original size, reducing its ability to act as a sponge and retain excess water, adjusting water levels for the area during the dry months. The canal authority, together with the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, has reforested more than 20,000 acres along the watershed. But reforestation does not solve the problem, canal officials say.

If you do not start the dry season with maximum water levels, you already have problems and this has been more common in the last five to seven years, said Mr. Muschett.

Pressure on the Panama Basin is growing as the urban population expands and agriculture draws water from the area.

—Jos de Crdoba contributed to this article.

