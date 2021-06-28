Indonesia recommends the Sinovac vaccine for children aged 12-17





A healthcare worker prepares a dose of China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination station in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 5, 2021. REUTERS / Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, June 28 (Reuters) – The Indonesian Food and Drug Administration has recommended the COVID-19 vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech (SVA.O) for children aged 12-17, the country’s COVID-19 working group said. as the country seeks to prolong inoculations amid an increase in infections. Indonesia has reported record daily increases in cases of more than 20,000 recently following the emergence of virus variants and trips after the Muslim fasting month has helped spur a new wave of infections. Task Force spokesman Wiku Adisasmito welcomed the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) and said “the government invites people to still wait for the issuance of the emergency use approval by BPOM.” Penny K. Lukito, head of BPOM, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the timing of such a decision. Indonesia has used Sinovac as the main board for its vaccination program after receiving about 94 million doses, while receiving about 10 million made by AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Sinopharm. Task Force data show that children aged 0-18 account for 12.6% of Indonesia’s total COVID-19 infections. The World Health Organization (WHO) approved the emergency use of the Sinovac vaccine this month, saying the results showed it prevented symptomatic disease in 51% of recipients and prevented severe COVID-19 and hospital stay. The Southeast Asian country is under pressure to speed up vaccinations with hospitals in some designated “red zones” reporting overcapacity and with 93% of the isolation beds in Jakarta occupied since Sunday. Read more Indonesia announced it had delivered 1.3 million vaccines on Saturday, the highest daily count since the program began in January. About 13.18 million people have taken both shots since Monday, government data showed. Reporting by Stanley Widianto Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

