Amid COVID diving, Pakistan to ease some flight restrictions | Aviation News





Restrictions on flights from several countries, including all European nations, Canada and China, will be lifted from 1 July.

With active cases of coronavirus continuing to fall in Pakistan, authorities say they have decided to ease incoming flight restrictions from several countries, including all European countries, Canada, China and Malaysia. Direct flights from these countries will be allowed to operate at 40 per cent of their full-time flight, a government document said, with new regulations taking effect on July 1st. On Monday, government data showed that Pakistan had registered 914 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with a test positivity rate of 2.05 percent. At least 20 people were confirmed to have died from COVID-19 on Sunday, the data showed. The figures represent a drastic drop from the peak of the third wave of the virus in the country in late April, when daily case increases were hitting almost 6,000 cases, with a daily death record of 201 recorded on April 27, the data show. The new incoming flight regulations will also ease restrictions on incoming passengers, allowing those who test negatively in rapid antigen tests upon arrival at the airport to avoid quarantine. Those who test positive on arrival will still be in quarantine, says the document issued by the National Countries Command and Operations Center (NCOC), which is overseeing governments’ response to the pandemic. On Thursday, Pakistani Planning Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, warned citizens that governments’ artificial intelligence (AI) patterns on the spread of the virus suggested a fourth wave could be struck as early as July. In the absence of strong [standard operating procedure] implementation and ongoing strong vaccination program, the fourth wave could come out in Pakistan in July, he said. While the Pakistani government has continued to ease restrictions on public gatherings following the drop in cases, flight restrictions have remained high, with many passengers facing last-minute flight cancellations based on current regulations. Under current policy, airline operators are allowed to operate 20 percent of scheduled flights, regardless of their origin. The July 1 easing will allow that number to rise to 40 percent of scheduled flights from certain points of origin, although clearly missing from that list are the Gulf Arab states, through which Pakistan’s international air traffic is disrupted.







