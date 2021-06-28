Migration recovery is essential in the fight against COVID-19 recession and population aging

Australia will rely on a migration-driven regeneration from COVID-19 to curb decades-long deficits against the backdrop of an aging population, according to recent forecasts from the Treasury.

The Intergenerational Report 2021 (IGR) was released by Treasury Josh Frydenberg on Monday, providing a perspective on the countries’ future over the next 40 years.

The report is issued every five years and is considered a crucial document for guiding long-term government spending decisions.

This year’s report shows that the Australian population is now projected to age faster due to sliding birth rates and COVID-19 migration program displacement.

The country’s population is projected to reach 38.8 million by 2060-61, a review by the latest IGR released in 2015, which predicts a population of nearly 40 million by 2054-55.

Mr Frydenberg delivered a speech on Monday acknowledging the future challenges of a “smaller and older population” as he released the report.

“The most sustainable economic effect of COVID-19 is likely to be the smallest population growth,” Mr Frydenberg said.

“This means that the economy will be smaller and the Australian population will be older than it would otherwise be, with ongoing implications for our economic and fiscal outcomes.”

What does an aging population mean for the economy?

The latest report shows that Australia is facing the prospect of budget deficits for at least the next 40 years as the nation faces the highest spending needs of an aging population.

The budget position will approach equilibrium with a projected deficit of 0.7 percent in 2036-37, before falling to 2.3 percent by 2060-61 as these impacts deepen.

The report also lowered economic growth forecasts from an average annual rate of three percent over the past 40 years to 2.6 percent over the next four decades.

Meanwhile, the report says the country’s ratio of working age to retirement age will continue to decline. There are now just four workers for every Australian over the age of 65, with that figure expected to drop to less than three workers by 2060.

Former deputy secretary of the immigration department Abul Rizvi said the report’s findings were created to help governments determine which policies are sustainable in the long run against these challenges.

“It is about trying to predict which government policies are moving towards long-term sustainability in the future,” Mr Rizvi told SBS News.

The challenge will be to design what policies we need to change to accommodate that very different world we are now entering. “Of course we are not alone in dealing with an aging population.”

Migration of skills to be utilized for sustainable healing

Closing Australia’s borders for international achievement has rocked migration to Australia, with the program going to negative levels for the first time since World War II.

The report predicts that migration levels will recover to 235,000 achievements per year by 2024-25 and will remain at this level until 2060-61.

Migration is expected to account for 74 percent of population growth by 2060-61, up from 60 percent over the past decade, indicating its importance for long-term recovery.

While migrants are on average younger than the general Australian population, increasing migration rates increase the working age population and delay the effects of an aging population, the Treasury report says.

Mr Frydenberg said the government has focused on using skilled migration to meet the challenges posed by a smaller and older population for labor force participation and productivity.

A well-targeted, skill-focused migration program can complement our working age situation, slow the transition to an older population, and improve Australia’s economic and fiscal performance.

Mr Rizvi said the governments’ approach seemed to be following the right philosophy.

Well-targeted and well-designed and well-directed immigration is essential – absolutely, Mr Rizvi said.

[But] at the moment the government has not worked out how it will provide increased migration, it is simply assumed that it is.

Growing demand for government services

The IGR report says Australia’s biggest demographic challenge is the aging population and the pressure it will put on demand for government services.

The health and care sectors for the elderly are projected to be the fastest growing spending areas during this period.

The fact that we are living longer is to be welcomed, but the impacts on our economy and our budget are profound, Mr Frydenberg said.

Health will be the single largest component of spending, accounting for 26 percent in 2060-61.

Age care spending is also expected to increase significantly, from 1.2 percent of GDP in 2020-21 to 2.1 percent of GDP in 2060-61.

Average spending per participant in the National Disability Insurance Scheme is also expected to increase from $ 56,620 in 2020-21 to $ 80,830 in 2060-61.

Economic reform agenda to be ‘difficult and contested’

Mr Frydenberg has described the need to pursue tough and contested economic reform to maintain living standards, generate higher wages and create jobs in the face of these challenges.

He has ruled out austerity measures, instead saying that reforms should be practically adopted in a way that also maintains fiscal discipline.

“I understand there will always be calls for big economic reforms and big bargains, but we must never let it blind us to other important reform opportunities,” Frydenberg said.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has accused the government of not having a plan for the future.

This government does not have any positive plans that will go forward, he told reporters.

They did not have one before the pandemic and they still do not have one now.

The original publication of the reports was postponed for 12 months last year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.