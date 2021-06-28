Car of the virus Coronavirus was appointed new director general of the Ministry of Health





Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash was appointed as the new director general of the Ministry of Health on Monday, after Prof. Chezy Levy announced he would step down. “Prof. “Grace sees people as human beings and its considerations always maintain a high level of social sensitivity,” said Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz. “We will fight the coronavirus in a professional, factual and transparent way, while at the same time strengthening the public health system, reducing health gaps and putting the person at the center,” he added. “We both believe that the mission of the Ministry of Health is to serve as the flagship of equality and human rights in Israel, and in that spirit we will lead the system.” Ash had served as the country’s coronavirus commissioner since October, after he replaced Prof. Ronni Gamzu. He is a specialist in internal medicine. “I congratulate Prof. Ash on his appointment,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. “Nachman, I’m sure that just as you have successfully led the state of Israel and the health care system as part of your role as crown commissioner, you will also successfully run the Ministry of Health in normal as well as in emergencies and you will protect the health of the Israeli people. “ “I thank the Minister of Health Horowitz for the trust and feel a great privilege to lead the excellent health system of the State of Israel,” commented Ash. “The Ministry of Health faces a major challenge in tackling the coronavirus pandemic along with strengthening the system in all its areas of responsibility.” Both Ash and Horowitz thanked Levy for her work. Levy will return to her previous position as general manager of the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} Israel is currently facing an increase in coronavirus cases – although due to a technical malfunction within the Ministry of Health, data for Sunday will only be communicated on Monday. In the past ten days, the number of new daily cases registered in the country increased from less than 20 to over 220 per day (on Saturday they were 114, but with a much lower number of tests compared to the previous days of week). At the same time, hospitalized and critically ill patients have remained stable. About 44 patients were hospitalized as of Sunday, 23 of whom were in serious condition. The figures match those of Israel before the new increase in cases. While so far the government has reinstated the mandate to keep masks inside and has worked to increase enforcement of quarantine rules and travel regulations, the first meeting of the coronavirus cabinet on Sunday did not approve any further restrictions.







