International
Russia seeks to avoid blockade when coronavirus cases spread – The Bell Eng
Top Russian officials appeared determined not to use a blockade this week amid a nationwide increase in the number of coronavirus cases and some signs that vaccination coverage is on the rise. Even as local authorities introduced new restrictions, experts warned only a complete blockade could guarantee a significant reduction in infections and deaths. For a variety of political and economic reasons, the Kremlin will do everything it can to avoid this possibility.
Infections
Moscow did not see an explosive increase in infections this week: after setting an all-time record with 9,120 new infections in one day on June 19, the daily figures have remained below 9,000. However, in Russia as a whole, over 20,000 new infections were registered on Thursday for the first time since January. Nearly 600 people died from Covid-19 that day.
A total of 130,000 people were hospitalized in Russia with COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko.
The rapid rise in rates prompted France to add Russia to its coronavirus hot list on Wednesday, and Germany followed suit two days later. Now, few Russians who can travel to these countries face a two-week quarantine upon arrival.
vaccination
The government claims vaccination coverage has increased since the Delta variant arrived in Russia, and Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova announced on Wednesday that vaccination levels were up 1.7 times in previous weeks, but no figures available to the public. According to to open our World Data website, the number of hits in Russia last week increased by 25 percent.
At the same time, vaccinations have come to the forefront in public discourse. The number of social media posts about vaccines increased fivefold last week, and vaccines were three times more popular a topic on social media than the Putin-Biden summit on June 16 (which took place on the same day Moscow announced its mandatory vaccination program).
Restrictions and concessions
Amid rising cases, authorities are using the same tactics as they did at the height of the first wave of the pandemic. Now, as then, President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mishustin have disappeared from public decision-making, RESTRICTIVE himself in just one video conference with government officials in recent weeks. Instead, regional leaders are left to take the political blow of imposing new unpopular restrictions. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin continues to act (relatively) harshly, if not always consistently.
Sobyanins’s most unpopular move was announced Tuesday: Restaurants will be closed to people from Monday without the vaccine, evidence that they have been ill with COVID-19 or a PCR test from the previous 72 hours. Compared to the blockade of recent years, it is a rather mild constraint. But public reaction and complaints from businesses were so furious that, following an appeal from restaurant owners, authorities withdrew: until July 12, people can dine out freely.
Another unpopular move in the south of the country also sparked widespread outrage. The governor of the Krasnodar region has banned unvaccinated travelers from staying at Black Sea resorts, including in the town of Sochi. This means that people with reservations face losing 80 percent of their money. Governor Venyamin Kondratyev announced the decision on Thursday, and by the next day 30 percent of resort reservations for July and 70 percent for August had already been made. canceled. Both Russians Association of Tour Operators and the government tourism agency urged Kondratyev to reconsider the ban.
Regional governments are unlikely to introduce more such unpopular measures. In Moscow, cinemas, gyms and shopping malls are functioning normally. Elsewhere, even large public events continued normally. In St. Petersburg, which has Russia the worst The COVID-19 death rate, the traditional Crimson Sails high school graduation ceremony continued as usual on Friday and tens of thousands of people crowded roads.
A source familiar with the official discussions about the new restrictions explained why the authorities were so uncoordinated. It’s a managerial mess caused by governments’ reluctance to take responsibility, he said. However, poll experts interviewed by The Bell do not expect these demolitions to undermine the overall popularity of governments.
Will Russia contain the third wave?
Any expert who spoke to The Bell agreed that the only credible way to slow the spread of the Delta variant was another complete stalemate. And it is difficult to say whether the measures announced last week will be effective: We do not fully understand how much these half-hearted restrictions will be able to stop the spread of COVID-19 given that people are becoming infected with a new seed, said Anton Barchuk, director of the Institute for Interdisciplinary Medical Research at the European University in St. Petersburg.
But political and economic risks mean the authorities will impose another deadlock if the situation worsens significantly. I think the authorities delayed this decision [about compulsory vaccines] until the last moment, said expert Denis Volkov at the independent polling agency Levada Center. In the original plan [compulsory vaccines] should have been announced only after the election. But now they have to choose between a not-so-well-known vaccine and an undoubtedly unpopular block.
With the current rate of vaccination Russia will only achieve immunity in the back of people recovering from the infection, according to Barchuk. And while, previously, between 60 percent and 70 percent immunity would provide broad protection for society as a whole, the new variant pushes up to 90 percent. If widespread public immunity [only] results from people recovering from the disease and the mortality rate is between 0.8 and 1 percent, you can calculate how many deaths we can expect, said Barchuk.
Why the world should care: Russia has fallen into a trap known for its authoritarian populist regimes. In the rare cases where a highly centralized government can use its powers for the common good, it turns out to be too intimidated by public opinion to introduce unpopular measures.
