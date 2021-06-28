A mentally ill MP returns home from Pakistan prison. Here is his story

Barelal Adivasi disappeared from his village in 2017 and reappeared two years later in Pakistan. It covers the mystery of how he crossed the border into the neighboring country.
Barelal Adivasi was released last week from Pakistan and returned to India via the Attari border in Punjab. (Photo PTI)
After coordinated efforts by the Indian government, a mentally unstable 40-year-old man placed in a prison in Pakistan returned home to his village in Damoh of Madhya Pradesh.
Barelal Adivasi, a resident of Pati Shishpur village in Damoh district, was missing in 2017. Concerned family members had filed a missing persons report, but there was no issue in the case. Two years later, Barelal Adivasi appeared in Bahawalpur in Pakistan. He was arrested and charged with illegal entry.
Initially presumed to be a terrorist by the Pakistani authorities, the investigation revealed that Barelal was, in fact, mentally ill.
Barelal’s arrest was reported by the media in Pakistan, which was taken over by the Indian media. This brought the issue to the attention of the Indian government. Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and then Madhya Pradesh Prime Minister Kamal Nath demanded his release.
READ ALSO | Citing Covid, Pakistan denies Sik jatha permission to visit Lahore
After talks between the Pakistani government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Barelal was released last week and he returned to India via the Attari border in Punjab. Family members and Damroh Police were at the border to receive Barelal and brought him home on Saturday.
However, the mystery covers how he ended up in Pakistan. However, Barelal is not the first person with mental health problems from Madhya Pradesh to end up inexplicably in the neighboring country.
Jitendra Arjunwar from Seoni, Raju Laxman from Khandwa, Budhram Marko from Dindori, Anil Kumar Saket from Rewa and Sunil Uikey from Balaghat have all been weaving in Pakistan in recent years. Raju and Anil are still languishing in prisons there.
READ ALSO | The Parliament of Pakistan approves the Draft Law to give the right to appeal to Kulbhushan Jadhav
The investigation is underway to understand how Barelal, and others like him, crossed the border into Pakistan and what happened to him there.
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit