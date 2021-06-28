A mentally ill MP returns home from Pakistan prison. Here is his story

Barelal Adivasi was released last week from Pakistan and returned to India via the Attari border in Punjab. (Photo PTI)

After coordinated efforts by the Indian government, a mentally unstable 40-year-old man placed in a prison in Pakistan returned home to his village in Damoh of Madhya Pradesh.

Barelal Adivasi, a resident of Pati Shishpur village in Damoh district, was missing in 2017. Concerned family members had filed a missing persons report, but there was no issue in the case. Two years later, Barelal Adivasi appeared in Bahawalpur in Pakistan. He was arrested and charged with illegal entry.

Initially presumed to be a terrorist by the Pakistani authorities, the investigation revealed that Barelal was, in fact, mentally ill.

Barelal’s arrest was reported by the media in Pakistan, which was taken over by the Indian media. This brought the issue to the attention of the Indian government. Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and then Madhya Pradesh Prime Minister Kamal Nath demanded his release.

After talks between the Pakistani government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Barelal was released last week and he returned to India via the Attari border in Punjab. Family members and Damroh Police were at the border to receive Barelal and brought him home on Saturday.

However, the mystery covers how he ended up in Pakistan. However, Barelal is not the first person with mental health problems from Madhya Pradesh to end up inexplicably in the neighboring country.

Jitendra Arjunwar from Seoni, Raju Laxman from Khandwa, Budhram Marko from Dindori, Anil Kumar Saket from Rewa and Sunil Uikey from Balaghat have all been weaving in Pakistan in recent years. Raju and Anil are still languishing in prisons there.

The investigation is underway to understand how Barelal, and others like him, crossed the border into Pakistan and what happened to him there.