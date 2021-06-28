SC hearing on request for delay in pleading guilty to Certified Public Accountant executed until tomorrow-India News, Firstpost





The applicant, child rights activist Anubha Sahai, sought guidance on increasing the number of CA Examination Centers in order to ensure that every district in the country has at least one such center.

The hearing regarding the postponement of the upcoming ICAI CA 2021 exams has been postponed by the High Court until Tuesday, (June 29). HEARING was originally scheduled for Monday, at 10.30 p.m. Presented by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, the prayer advocates that every district in the country should have at least one exam center and students, who appear in the intermediate and final exams, should take an extra effort. He also stated that the exam should be held in a scalable manner and admission cards should be treated as e-passes. A bank with three Justice judges Dinesh Maheshwari, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Aniruddha Bose were to hear the prayer on Monday. About 6,000 Chartered Accounting (CA) students have also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the postponement of the ICAI CA 2021 exam. In the letter, they wrote, "We students want to ask the country's most prominent Prime Minister and students our sir sir to take suo moto courtesy in this matter and allow us to postpone for a few days so that we students can appear in the exams without any fear of the chances of losing life in our relatives and loved ones ". The ICAI CA (Final, Intermediate / IPC and PQC) exam is scheduled to take place from 5 to 20 July, while the Chartered Accountant (Foundation Exam) will take place on 24, 26, 28 and 30 July. Last week, the institute stated that COVID-19 Affected students will have an opportunity to choose from the CA exam (Final, Intermediate / IPC and PQC). Applicants who take the May-July exam can apply for the exam, which will take place in November. Applications who have contracted the virus or whose family members are infected may receive the opt-out option. As part of this option, students will be given a portion of the fees paid. To take advantage of this option, candidates simply need to submit the application form coronavirus positive RT PCR report after entering the exam portal. Also, they will have to present their aadhar card along with the aadhar card of the family member infected with the deadly virus.

