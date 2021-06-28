Ghaziabad attack case: Police to recommend NSA against local Samajwadi Party worker | Ghaziabad News







The worker, Ummaid Pehelwan Idrisi, was arrested from Delhi on June 19 by Ghaziabad police after an FIR was brought against him at Loni Border police station. GHAZIABAD: Ghaziabad police will recommend detaining a local Samajwadi Party employee under the National Security Act (NSA) over an issue related to the attack on an elderly Muslim man, officials said on Monday.The worker, Ummaid Pehelwan Idrisi, was arrested from Delhi on June 19 by Ghaziabad police after an FIR was brought against him at Loni Border police station. Once booked under strict NSA, an accused can be held in jail for a period of one year, subject to review by a high court every three months.

“We are in the process of recommending (to the Uttar Pradesh government) the NSA against him. The formalities would end today,” senior police chief Amit Pathak told Monday.

The FIR, raised on the complaint of a local police officer, claimed that Idris had made “unnecessarily” the video – in which Abdul Samad Saifi claimed to have been attacked by some youths who also cut off his beard and forced him to sing ‘Jai Shri Ram ‘- with a view to “creating social disharmony” and distributed it through his Facebook account. Idris was reserved under Articles 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (promoting enmity between groups based on religion, class, etc.), 295A (intentional and malicious acts, intended to anger the religious feelings of any class by insulting the religion of her or religious belief), 504 (intentional insult intended to provoke the breaking of peace), 505 (public unrest).

A special FIR was filed against him on June 17 in the adjacent district of Bulandshahr, Saifi’s home country, accusing him and about 100 others of violating Covid-19 norms by holding a public rally in connection with the June attack on Saifi. 16, officials said.

Police allege that Saif was attacked on June 5 for personal enmity and the episode was given a common color by several people. So far, about a dozen defendants in the attack case have been arrested, officials said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos