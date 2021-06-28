Around us relaxed curfew with 3 hours; what is allowed, what is not

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday calmed the ongoing Covid curfew for another three hours until 9am every day in eight of the 13 districts from July 1st to July 7th.

In the remaining five districts, the existing hours of curfew from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. will continue as the coronavirus positivity level remained above 5%.

Beverage shops, restaurants and other shops will be closed from 9pm, according to government statement Andhra Pradesh.

“The stop order is relaxed from 6 am to 9 pm in 8 districts of the state where the COVID positivity rate is less than 5%. The Police Police will continue from 9 am to 6 am “Alcoholic beverage stores, restaurants and other shops will be closed from 9pm. The relaxation will be effective from July 1-7,” the CMO office said.

In the suburbs of Godavari, West Godavari, Chittoor, Krishna and Prakasam, the state state COVID will continue to be in force from 6am to 6am due to a higher workload, as stated in the official statement.

“However, the relaxation of the curfew will not be in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor and Prakasam. There the relaxation of the Road will be only from 6 am to 18:00,” said the Office of the Chief of Staff. Minister of Andhra Pradesh (CMO)

Further decision on the relaxation hours of the stop schedule in these five regions will be taken after reviewing the degree of positivity of the infection, he said.

The COVID-19 road order, established for the first time on 5 May this year, has so far been extended in stages until 30 June.

During the Covid police siege, government offices will function normally. YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged authorities to ensure 100% employee turnout.

Last week, the state government also announced various measures to address a possible third wave of Covid-19, including hiring more doctors and setting up three pediatric care centers at a cost of 180 crore each. Pediatric health centers will be built in Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Tirupati, according to the state government.

Yesterday, Andhra Pradesh reported 4,250 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

According to the media bulletin, there are 44,773 active cases in the state.

Cumulative cases in the state now stand at 18,79,872 while the number of recovery in the state stands at 18,22,500.

Up to 12,599 people have undergone COVID-19 so far in the state.

Subscribe to Ment bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.