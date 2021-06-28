Without masks and ‘low risk’, Italy welcomes a historic moment





Credit: Pixabay / CC0 Public Domain

All of Italy became a mask-free, "low-risk" area for the coronavirus on Monday, marking a milestone for the first European country to be hit by the global pandemic in February 2020. In a decree that went into effect on Monday, the health ministry classified for the first time each of Italy's 20 regions as "white", meaning low risk, under the country's color rating system that assesses the risk of Covid- 19. This means that face masks will no longer be mandatory in outdoor areas welcome news across the country where a constant heat wave is expected to push temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some southern areas this week. Once a symbol of the coronavirus crisis in the West Where images of army trucks transporting coffins from the overcrowded morgue in the northern city of Bergamo were seen around the world Italy has seen Covid-19 infections and deaths fall in recent weeks One-third of Italy's population over the age of 12 has been vaccinated since Sunday, or 17,572,505 people, according to the government. Long barred from entering the country, tourists from the European Union, Britain, the United States, Canada and Japan have now returned after the government lifted a quarantine requirement for vaccinated visitors, or those who test negatively. Despite the progress, Health Minister Roberto Speranza called on Italians to be vigilant. "It's an encouraging result, but caution and prudence are still needed, especially because of the new variants," Speranza wrote after the ordinance was signed Saturday. "The battle has not been won yet." After a long period that began in November of full or partial regional blockades to fight a second wave of coronavirus infections, restrictions eased across Italy late last month. The whole country became a "yellow zone", which brought more freedom, but maintained an overnight curfew that shortened restaurant hours. As the government gradually eliminated restrictions during June, the only obstacle, until Monday, was the Aosta Valley, the small alpine region in the northwest. In Italy, more than 127,000 people have died from complications related to Covid-19, while more than four million people have been infected.







