International
Elections, Tour de France, pensions: noon update
Chesnais-Girard wins the region in Brittany, with a record abstention
It is in a context of record abstention (63%) that the region in Britain was won, on Sunday, from the list of outgoing Socialist President Log Chesnais-Girard, with just under 30% of the vote, ahead of Isabelle Le Callennec (LR), Claire Desmarres-Poirrier (EELV), Thierry Burlot (LREM) and Gilles Pennelle (RN). An insufficient result for the main list to win 42 seats (out of 83) that allows Log Chesnais-Girard to be re-elected to a chair on Friday at the top of the region. Therefore, he will have to go, by then, to the negotiation box. On the part of the departments, the right has been almost complete in Morbihan AND pleased Finistre on the left. L’Ille-et-Vilaine remains on left, but outgoing president Jean-Luc Chenut will have to convince ecologists to vote for him. Departments i Ctes-d’Armor turns left, after a shift to the right in 2015.
Behind regions without passion, the horizon for 2022 is unclear
Stunning abstention, failure of RN and LREM, revenge of the Old World and Grand Slam of departure: after the region was shunned by the French and was difficult to decipher, all eyes are now on the presidential election in less than ten months . The second round of regions and departments on Sunday confirmed a record abstention, about 66%. In mainland France, thirteen regional presidents were re-elected. The right and center have retained their seven strongholds. The left dominated its five strongholds and can boast of seeing a region fall into its bag: in Reunion, with Huguette Bello at the top of a union list. On the other hand, the Communist Party lost Val-de-Marne, the last department it still headed, and this since 1976, in favor of the right. As in 2015, Rally National, despite flattering polls, returned empty-handed. As for the presidential party LREM, it simply did not exist. [Le direct, au lendemain des lections]
Follow the third stage of the Tour de France directly to Le Tlgramme
Already the 3rd phase of the Tour de France in Brittany! After the punkeurs festival in Landerneau and Mr-de-Bretagne, this Monday, the first mass sprint in Pontivy, the arrival of the Grande Boucle for the first time. This is Mathieu van der Poel, the grandson of Raymond Poulidor, who will leave with the yellow jersey. The real departure from Lorient at 13:20 Stage will be followed directly to Le Tlgramme. And experience the event in the pictures as if you were there, is this way !
Pension reform voted in October?
Introduce the pension at 64 from October for implementation after the presidential election, such seems to be the will of some people in the siege of Emmanuel Macron, announce things, this Monday: “According to cooperative sources, pro-reforms push to strike a major blow by pushing back the retirement age to 64 years in a very short time, even if the measure would take effect only after the presidency. Alexis Kohler , Bruno Le Maire and Sbastien Lecornu are among them, while Jean Castex is more cautious, and forti Richard Ferrand.
Covid-19: death record in Moscow, restrictions in Asia-Pacific
Russian authorities on Monday announced daily death toll from covid-19 in the cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg, a sign that the situation is deteriorating in Russia, hit hard by the Delta variant. Moscow has recorded 124 dead and St. Petersburg 110 dead in the last 24 hours, surpassing the records the two cities broke over the weekend. Russia has been hit for weeks by the Delta variant, which is more contagious and troublesome around the world. Identified for the first time in India, the most contagious variant of Delta is now present in at least 85 countries, raising fears, despite vaccination campaigns, of new pandemic waves that have killed nearly four million people. [La crise sanitaire en direct]
