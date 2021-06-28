China Chengdu Tianfu International Airport is officially open





(CNN) China’s long-awaited Chengdu Tianfu International Airport has officially begun operations, offering passengers a new gateway to the home of giant pandas. His inaugural flight, operated by Sichuan Airlines, took off at 11:10 a.m. Sunday, bound for Beijing. Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, is now the third city in the country to have two international airports, joining Shanghai and Beijing. Built at a cost of about 70 billion Chinese yuan ($ 10.8 billion), the first phase of the massive aviation center has the capacity to handle up to 60 million passengers a year, further opening up the country’s southwestern region. Three runways and two terminals, covering a total area of ​​710,000 square meters, are in operation. Xinhua state media reported that the airport will eventually house the terminals it covers 1.4 million square feet, capable of handling 120 million passengers a year. Passengers prepare to board a plane at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport on June 27. China Visual Group / Getty Images In addition to famous pandas, Sichuan is famous for its spicy cuisine and beautiful scenery, making it one of China’s most popular tourist destinations among both domestic and international tourists. For now, however, the new airport will only serve the former. China remains closed to most international travelers. “The new airport in Chengdu was needed to accommodate the steady rapid growth,” said aviation analyst Brendan Sobie. “China’s domestic market has already fully recovered from the pandemic and will continue to grow rapidly. Given the size of the city and its central location in China, Chengdu is well positioned to benefit.” According to the latest figures from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), China’s domestic traffic increased by 6.8% in April 2021, compared to April 2019. Baiyun International Airport in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson without sitting down become the busiest airport in the world by 2020. Prior to the pandemic, the old Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport was the fourth largest in the country, in terms of passenger volume. By 2020, “it was actually second in size as it was less affected by the pandemic than other major airports due to its high reliance on the domestic market,” adds Sobie. China’s airport ambitions The new Chengdu Tianfu International Airport was created by a consortium consisting of the Southwest China Institute of Architectural Research and Design, China Airport Construction Group Corporation and the French architectural firm ADP Ingenierie. The first phase took five years to complete and features a range of modern technologies, including face recognition software, self-control kiosks, intelligent security systems, self-climbing gates and AI robot gatekeepers. A metro line connects the airport with the city center. Hitting at speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour, train travel lasts from 37 to 44 minutes. A subway line connecting the new facility with Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport is expected to be completed in 2023. CNN’s David Culver tours New Daxing Airport in the shape of a star, boasting customer service robots and a terminal the size of 97 football fields. Chengdu Tianfu International Airport is just one of many airports that China plans to open in the coming years. The country aims to have 400 airports in use by 2035, a big step from the current 241, according to the Transportation Network Planning Outline released by the government in early 2021. The most visible structure to open in China in recent years is the massive Daxing International Airport, Beijing, which operations began in 2019 . Designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid and its Chinese partners, it boasts a terminal the size of 97 football fields. Prior to its opening, the city had been in dire need of a second global gateway. Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) was the second busiest aviation hub in the world and hit full capacity, making it almost impossible for airlines to add flights in desirable times. CNN’s Maggie Hiufu Wong and Shawn Deng contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos