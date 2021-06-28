Sydney McLaughlin breaks 400 hurdles on historic day in dirty U.S. trials

Sydney McLaughlin on Sunday evening broke the world record in the 400m hurdles for women.

McLaughlin, 21, who clocked a time of 51.90 seconds, angered Dalilah Muhammad for winning the U.S. Olympic rehearsals in Eugene, Oregon. In doing so, she became the first woman to break the 52-second hurdle.

Her time broke the previous record of 52.16 seconds set by Muhammad, who finished second in Sunday’s final.

“Oh my God!” McLaughlin declared after seeing the numbers “51.90”, with the race over.

“Oneshte is one of those moments where you think and dream and play in your head that you will unite,” said McLaughlin, who began working with coach Bobby Kersee in 2020.

Kersee made McLaughlin focused on improving her form by running shorter obstacle courses. She gave credit to her coach and a new sense of confidence for her progress.

“He was believing in the process and a lot of things you can’t really see,” McLaughlin said. “But just having childish confidence in believing everything will work. Bobbys is really good at it.”

Her arrival came on a day when temperatures in Hayward Field reached 108 degrees and the runway surface exceeded 150.

Extreme heat forced Track and Field USA to stop operating around 3pm, heptathlete Taliyah Brooks leaving the track in a wheelchair. McLaughlin’s race was delayed by about four hours.

She said the expectation “was a bit weak in our plan”.

“But we were prepared for that,” McLaughlin said. “Bobby always talks about Muhammad Ali, and he should always be ready for that left kick.”

In this case, it was another Muhammad Dalilah Muhammad who, in his own way, prepared McLaughlin for Sunday. She scored the third major race in a row in which the two came out on the field and set a world record.

The last two times, it was Muhammad who came out on top.

The first happened two years ago on a rainy day in Des Moines, Iowa, at the national championships. Then again, a few months after that in the worlds in Qatar. McLaughlin ran 52.23 in the world – but lost by 0.07 seconds. This brand would have been a world record if it had run it before Muhammad started rewriting the book that season.

“Dalilah is a great competitor, and I was becoming my own person,” McLaughlin explained when asked if he was blown away after having such good times, to come out second.

Muhammad said reaching the starting line for a year that started with injuries and a COVID-19 fear was never a sure thing. She even noted that she could not break 55 seconds to start the season.

“For almost a month in a row, I kept asking (my coach) every day in practice, Are you sure. Are you sure?” Tha Muhamedi. “I am extremely grateful to be here today and so I thank those obstacles that are behind me.”

Next is the Olympics. The finals in the 400 hurdles are scheduled for August 4th. Muhammad won gold in Brazil in 2016. Muhammad best won runner-up McLaughlin at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

“She definitely pushes me,” Muhammad said during her interview on the runway. She then turned to McLaughlin and said, “Congratulations, you world record holder. It will be a battle in Tokyo for sure.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report