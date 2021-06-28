US launches airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, Syria





The U.S. military is conducting what a Pentagon official called defensive airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Sunday against Iranian-backed militia groups that were behind drone strikes on U.S. personnel. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that the airstrikes targeted operational and weapons storage facilities in two locations in Syria and one in Iraq. The facilities were used by at least two militias, Kata’ib Hezbollah and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Kirby said. The Fourteenth Brigade of the People’s Mobilization Force, an umbrella group for a number of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, said four of its fighters were killed in the attack. The Fourteenth Brigade consists of members of Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada. Jessica McNulty, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said every attack hit the target. But the effect of the operation remained unclear. Kirby said President Joe Biden, who authorized the attacks, directed further military action to stop and prevent attacks on U.S. facilities and personnel in Iraq. There have been five drone strikes since April, McNulty said. She added that rocket attacks are “continuous”. We are in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi Government for the sole purpose of assisting the Iraqi Security Forces in their efforts to defeat ISIS, Kirby said. The United States took the necessary, appropriate, and deliberate action, designed to limit the risk of escalation – but also to send a clear and unambiguous preventive message. The Syrian state news agency, SANA, reported that one child was injured and three other civilians were injured, but has not been independently confirmed by NBC News. The Iraqi army issued a rare statement condemning the attacks Monday morning. “We condemn the US airstrike that targeted a country on the Iraqi-Syrian border last night, which represents a flagrant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and national security in accordance with all international conventions,” said a spokesman for the commander-in-chief. General of the Iraqi Armed Forces. “Iraq renews its refusal to be an arena for clearing accounts and upholds its right to sovereignty over its lands and prevents it from being used as an arena for retaliation and attacks.” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the United States was “taking the wrong path” in the region and was continuing the “failed legacy” of the previous administration. “Instead of taking emotional action and creating tensions and problems in the region, the US should change its behavior and allow regional people to establish security without Washington interference,” he told a weekly news conference. The airstrikes come as the Biden administration considers lifting sanctions on Iran in a bid to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which was negotiated under the Obama administration and sought to weaken Iran’s uranium enrichment capacity. Former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal three years ago, arguing that it was pro-Iran. The Trump administration also imposed damaging sanctions on the country. U.S. forces carried out airstrikes earlier this year against the same Iranian-backed militias that the Pentagon said were behind a missile strike in northern Iraq. The attack killed a Filipino contractor working with an American-led military coalition and injured six people, including a Louisiana National Guard soldier and four U.S. contractors.







