Climate change: The European Union marks zero targets and emissions in law





The European Union and several other nations stepped up promises to cut greenhouse gases and achieve carbon neutrality at a virtual climate change summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in April. But there have been concerns about whether world leaders would gain the support of their parliaments to actually record the promises in law.

As of Monday, only five countries had made their promises legally binding, according to Climate Watch Data: the United Kingdom and New Zealand, as well as EU members Hungary, Luxembourg and France.

Monday’s approval is the final stamp of the law, which the EU parliament passed last week. The EU has been working towards this law since launching its vision, under the European Green Agreement, in 2019.

“I warmly welcome this latest step in the adoption of the first EU climate law, which envisages in the legislation the objective of climate neutrality 2050,” Portuguese Minister of Environment and Climate Action Joo Pedro Matos Fernandes said in a statement. Portugal is currently holding the EU presidency.

“An agreement on European climate law has been a priority for the Portuguese Presidency and I am pleased that we have successfully brought it to the finish line.” Net zero is a scenario where the number of greenhouse gases emitted is not greater than the amount removed from the atmosphere, mainly through a method known as carbon capture. Some scientists and environmentalists criticize net zero plans for over-reliance on underdeveloped technology, arguing that the world should aim to cut fossil fuel use entirely and aim for low- or zero-carbon economies. The new law seeks to limit its reliance on carbon capture by limiting the amount to 225 megatons of carbon. It will also seek to become a negative carbon economy – where it emits more carbon from the atmosphere than it releases – after 2050. The European Commission also agreed to propose an intermediate climate target for 2040, “if appropriate”, within six months of a “first global collection” of emissions carried out under the Paris Agreement. The law says a climate change science board will be set up to advise the EU on its policies. The current rise in promises from the EU – as well as other countries, including the US and the UK – aim to keep average global temperature rises within 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels and well below 2 degrees. The International Panel on Climate Change presents a catastrophic picture in a 2-degree rise scenario, where 1.7 billion more people experience heat waves at least once every five years, sea levels rise by another 10 centimeters and coral reefs are gone, among other influences. But some environmentalists have warned that even the most ambitious commitments are not going well enough and are not enough to keep the temperature rising to 1.5C.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos