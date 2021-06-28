In SC, ICAI opens for exam development





The waiver option available to candidates or families who have tested positive for COVID-19, she says



The Chartered Accountants Institute of India (ICAI) told the Supreme Court on Monday that it had a legal duty to conduct the Certified Public Accountants (CA) exam in July for the benefit of about 3.74 lakh candidates. Standing in front of a bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar, senior lawyer Ramji Srinivasan, for ICAI, said the waiver option was available to candidates or families whose COVID-19 tested positive. The option can be exercised in producing the positive RTPCR COVID-19 report. Such an examiner will be relocated to the November, 2021 exam cycle, said a brief note submitted by ICAI to the court. The court adjourned the case for a detailed hearing to June 29. The exam is scheduled for July 5. Bench was hearing pleadings to cancel the exam due to the pandemic like the CBSE exams. Graduate accountants’ exams are professional exams and should not be equated with CBSE state board or other board exams for grades 10 or 12. It is in the best interest of candidates who aspire to become regular accountants, start their professional life and earn a living, that exams will be held, said ICAI. July was the appropriate time to conduct examinations with all safety protocols in place, given the calm in COVID-19 cases. The third wave could hit in September or October, he stated. COVID-19 low cases The prevalence of COVID-19 is now at a fairly low level, therefore, this is the opportune moment to offer aspiring graduate accountants to continue their professional careers. As of the date, the number of COVID-19 cases is relatively low and so it would be in the best interest of the candidates if the exams are held on schedule and not canceled or postponed, she argued. The Supreme Court itself in the past had allowed exams to be held whenever the risk was minimal. The court was pleased to allow the Class 12 exams for Kerala and Bihar, which were held in April, 2021 and February, 2021, the note reasoned. Candidates were eager to take the exam. Of the 3,74,230 candidates as of June 27, more than 2,82,000 candidates have downloaded their admission cards, thus showing their thirst to appear in exams, ICAI said. The decision to take the exams was made after meticulous planning. The average number of examiners in an exam room was 12. ICAI questioned the bonafida of petitions seeking the cancellation or postponement of exams at this last moment.

