



Durban – Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor will spend a few days in Italy this week representing the country in meetings with other G20 foreign ministers, her department said. Meetings Monday and Tuesday in Matera in southern Italy will see G20 leaders discuss, among other issues, global strategies to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Concerns about equal access to vaccines and medical care are also high on the G20 agenda, according to international media Foreign Brief. Ministers will also discuss plans for long-term economic, environmental and health recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic, in order to build a system of protection against future global health crises. Ahead of the summit, Italian Labor Minister Andrea Orlando last week called for tougher rules governing concert economy workers. The concert economy is a labor market composed of short-term, independent and contract workers. Orlando said large companies should take responsibility for the working conditions of their suppliers, according to a report by the Italian daily La Repubblica. Large corporations must take responsibility for small ones as well. They can no longer say that what happens outside of their spills does not bother them, Orlando said. The results of the meetings will serve as a precursor to the next G20 summit to be held in Rome this October. South Africa’s participation in this week’s G20 summit is based on the four pillars of providing support for domestic priorities, supporting development and sustainable growth in Africa, influencing a reform of global governance institutions and advancing the agendas of developing countries, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said in a statement Sunday. South Africa is in broad agreement with the priorities of the Italian G20 presidency, which are people, the planet and prosperity, said Dirco spokesman Clayson Monyela. The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the EU, established in 1999 to enhance multilateral cooperation on global economic recovery and development. Italy took over the presidency last December. G20 members make up more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product, 75% of global trade and 60% of the population. As G20 leaders sit down to discuss strategies in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, case numbers continue to rise in another wave of infections. Italy, which was devastated by the virus early last year, took it by surprise on Monday after it became a masked country considered a low-risk area for the virus, according to a report by a news channel in Africa. South. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza, however, urged residents to remain vigilant despite easing conditions. It’s an encouraging result, but it still needs care and prudence, especially because of the new variants. The battle has not been won, Speranza said, according to the South African news channel. African News Agency (ANA)

