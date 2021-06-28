Health Minister directs push for tougher curbing in COVID-devastated Indonesia

JAKARTA, June 28 (Reuters) – Indonesia’s health minister is leading a push for tighter controls as coronavirus infections in the country rise to unprecedented levels, according to sources familiar with the government’s discussions.

Coronavirus cases in Indonesia have tripled in the past three weeks, crushing hospitals in the capital Jakarta and other centers on the heavily populated island of Java.

On Monday, Indonesia recorded 20,694 new infections, bringing the total to 131,553 weekly.

Three sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin had called for tougher social restrictions but was overwhelmed. He is continuing to push his case, they said.

One source said government meetings on the issue would take place this week.

The position of health minister was backed by tourism minister Sandiaga Uno, who confirmed to Reuters that a tougher blockade was under active consideration.

“I am encouraging a tougher blockade (but) we would have to provide basic needs for people,” he said.

“If the number of cases is increasing, then we need to fix it very quickly.”

Citing the need to protect Southeast Asia’s largest economy, Indonesia has largely rejected blockades imposed by its neighbors and similarly large emerging countries like India.

Instead Jakarta has opted for social restrictions targeting villages and neighborhoods that are considered “red zones” due to high infections, a policy known as PPKM Micro.

Last week, the head of the country’s COVID-19 workforce, Economy Coordinating Minister Airlangga Hartarto, banned religious activities in places of worship, closed schools and bars and demanded that offices, restaurants, cafes and shopping malls be closed to 25 % of capacity in red areas for two weeks.

When Reuters asked if the health minister wanted greater restrictions on social movement, a ministry spokesman responded “in line with current policy”.

A spokesman for President Joko Widodo said: “So far, we still have PPKM Micro, empirically it is still very effective to control small areas.”

INEFFECTIVE

The Medical Association of Indonesia (IDI) on Sunday called on the government to implement large-scale restrictions, especially throughout Java, where more than half of the country’s 270 million population live.

IDI said 24 emergencies and cities had reported the isolation bed capacity at 90% full, while intensive care units in some areas were close to 100% capacity and 30 doctors had died in June from COVID-19.

“If there is no determined intervention, we will be like India,” said Adib Khumaidi, head of IDI ‘s mitigation team, noting the rise of India’ s cases in April and May and the “collapse” of its healthcare system.

Public health experts have warned the current government policy on social restrictions could not be fully implemented by local officials with poor resources and do not account for people moving between red zones and other areas.

How villages and neighborhoods are defined as red zones is unclear and undermined by low levels of testing and tracking that mask the true extent of the overall infection rate in Indonesia, they said.

A source said that, among several options, presidential advisers were considering blockages in India, where a fivefold increase in infections in just over a month was completely reversed in a similar time frame.

If the guidelines followed by the Indian states were adopted in Indonesia, the blockages would be introduced in 31 of its 34 provinces where positivity rates are at 10% or higher.

Adjusting for population size, Indonesia has about 40% of intensive care beds in India, according to a study last year by Princeton University.

On Friday, the health minister announced plans for another 7,000 hospital beds in Jakarta for COVID-19 patients.

Uno, the tourism minister, said at least 15 hotels near hospitals with up to 2,000 beds had been identified as places where patients with milder symptoms could be treated.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine (SVA.O) for children aged 12-17. Read more

Reporting by Tom Allard in Jakarta and Kate Lamb in Sydney. Additional reporting in Jakarta by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Stanley Widianto. Edited by Shri Navaratnam

