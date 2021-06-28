EC Vice President faces questions about NI protocol from Stormont





The Vice President of the European Commission is facing questions from Members of the Stormont Assembly on Northern Ireland Protocol. Maros Sefcovic, who is the senior European Union official responsible for implementing the protocols, is virtually appearing before a special session of the Assembly’s Executive Committee review committee this Monday afternoon. This is the first time he has briefed a UK parliamentary committee on the Irish Sea border controversy. His appearance comes amid ongoing disputes over post-Brexit trade deals that have created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and Britain. The protocol, which was agreed by the EU and the UK as a way to keep the Border on the island of Ireland in free flow, has created a series of new controls and restrictions on goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland. Technical talks are under way between London and Brussels to try ways to reduce the burden of bureaucracy. A cold meat ban entering Northern Ireland from Britain will take effect later this week, although the EU has shown a willingness to grant a UK request to extend a temporary exclusion period to three months. others to provide space to find a solution alternative. On Sunday, the UK government said it had not yet received official confirmation that the EU had agreed to the extension. Ahead of Mr Sefcovics Stormont’s presentation, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said the EU should support its words about showing flexibility in action protocol. Mr Lewis also made it clear that the UK government would act to remedy the major rift caused by the Irish Sea trade barriers. He blamed problems attributed to the protocol on purist implementation of the EU. However, Taoiseach Michel Martin insisted that EU leaders were reluctant to impose any trade restrictions that made no sense and were willing to resolve the dispute over the protocol. Mr Martin said the UK needed to show a similar willingness to find workable solutions and expressed concern that domestic policy in Britain was hampering it. UK / EU exchanges are taking place as tensions between Northern Ireland loyalists escalate over deals they claim have led to a constitutional wedge between the North and the rest of the UK. There are concerns that loyal anger could boil over during Northern Ireland’s faithful marching season during the summer. without

