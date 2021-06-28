Spain bans all Britons who have not had both strokes or ‘gold standard’ Covid test





Spain has announced it will only allow British holidaymakers who have been fully vaccinated or have a negative Gold Standard PCR test. The shocking move comes just days after the UK government announced it was putting the Balearic Islands on the green list – and hours after Portugal said it would only allow British tourists fully vaccinated from today. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made the announcement, saying the UKs Covid figures were worrying because the 14-day accumulated level was well over 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Spain opened up to British tourists in late May, despite France and Germany revealing tougher rules. At the time the Spaniard Mr Sanchez gave his personal invitation to holidaymakers from the UK announcing in English that they could return without Covid tests or requests for vaccines. Are you waiting for a vacation in Spain? Join the debate lower



(Image: Europa Press via Getty Images)

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya appears to have confirmed last Thursday that the country would unlock Angela Merkel, who had sought to impose an EU-wide quarantine on British tourists, saying UK holidaymakers would continue be left in place without quarantine. She told a news conference with her Panamanian counterpart Erika Mouynes after their meeting in Madrid: At the moment we are maintaining the measures that enable British citizens to enter our territory. The new Spanish rules will take effect in the next 72 hours. The Balearic Islands, which include Majorca, Ibiza and Menorca, turn green on Wednesday. Island politicians had asked the Spanish government to postpone more tests on origin before tourists were allowed in the UK, but nothing had been announced to date. Mr Sanchez made his surprise announcement about the new rules for British tourists during a lengthy interview on Spanish radio station Cadena Ser. Answering a question from an interviewer if Britain could reconsider its decision to put the Balearic Islands on its green list following a massive coronavirus outbreak among students who had traveled to Mallorca over the holiday season, he said: What are we doing with British vacationers traveling to the Balearics is what we do with other European citizens.



(Image: Getty Images)

They will need to be fully vaccinated or show a negative PCR test to be able to travel to the Balearic Islands. We will implement this in the next 72 hours and British tour operators and tourists will be able to adapt to these new rules. He denied the move was linked to geopolitics and Brexit, after urging Angela Merkel EU countries should quarantine British nationals, saying: I see a negative development of the accumulated incidence of coronavirus in the UK in these last few weeks. “They are over 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days and we all need to take extra precautions regarding British visitors to our country. Sources from the Spanish Ministry of Tourism confirmed that the new rules would apply throughout Spain, including all of its islands. An official state bulletin will be published later today.







