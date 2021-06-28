Vaccinated among Delta deaths, but older, relatively few: Data from the UK

The UK has recorded a total of 117 deaths in people with the Delta coronavirus variant.

50 of them were among people who had received 2 doses of vaccine to remember that the shootings are imperfect.

No fully vaccinated person under 50 died, and the overall death rate was 0.13%.

Of those fully vaccinated who caught the Delta variant, 50 died, according to data from Public Health England published on Friday.

The figure represents almost half of the 117 deaths associated with the variant in the UK, with Delta now representing the vast majority of cases.

But experts argue that this does not undermine what we know about vaccine efficacy, given that deaths come from the highest-risk age group and represent a small fraction of the 92,029 Delta cases analyzed.





Deaths among people who took the Delta variant since June 21, according to Public Health England



Public Health England









Eight people under the age of 50 died after taking the Delta variant, the records show. Neither had been fully vaccinated while two had received one dose of the vaccine.

92,029 Delta cases have been confirmed by Public Health England since 21 June, of which 117 ended in death.

109 of the cases were over 50 years old. UK officials did not provide a more detailed age distribution, but deaths from coronaviruses disproportionately affect many older people.

117 deaths out of 92,029 cases is a death rate of about 0.13%.

“Does this mean vaccines are ineffective? Far from it,” statistics David Spiegelhalter and Anthony Masters said in a piece of opinion published in the Observer newspaper on Sunday. “What do we expect from an effective but imperfect vaccine?”

Most vaccination programs in the UK are made from AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

Two doses of these vaccines are highly protective against the onset of symptoms after taking the Delta variant: 88% for the Pfizer vaccine and 60% for the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to previous UK data.

But the risk of death from COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated depends on the age of the people, Spiegelhalter and Masters said. The older a person is, the more likely they are to die from the infection if it penetrates through the protection provided by vaccines.

“… someone over the age of 80 who is fully vaccinated basically takes the risk of an unvaccinated person about 50 years much lower, but still nothing, and so we can expect some deaths,” they said. statistics.

In contrast, the efficacy of the vaccine in hospitalization among all age groups is clear.

1,320 were ill enough to spend a night in hospital after capturing the Delta variant. Of those, 190 were fully vaccinated, which is about 14%. 831, or 63% much higher, were unvaccinated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that those who are fully vaccinated should continue to follow public health measures to curb the spread of the virus, such as wearing a mask, physically distancing themselves and adhering to proper hand hygiene. .

“People can not feel safe just because they had two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said Dr. Mariangela Simao, Assistant Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products at WHO.

According to an analysis by the Associated Press, only 0.8% of COVID-19-related deaths in the US in May, where Delta accounts for about 20% of cases, were among unvaccinated people.