International
Vaccinated among Delta deaths, but older, relatively few: Data from the UK
- The UK has recorded a total of 117 deaths in people with the Delta coronavirus variant.
- 50 of them were among people who had received 2 doses of vaccine to remember that the shootings are imperfect.
- No fully vaccinated person under 50 died, and the overall death rate was 0.13%.
- See more stories on the Insider business page.
Of those fully vaccinated who caught the Delta variant, 50 died, according to data from Public Health England published on Friday.
The figure represents almost half of the 117 deaths associated with the variant in the UK, with Delta now representing the vast majority of cases.
But experts argue that this does not undermine what we know about vaccine efficacy, given that deaths come from the highest-risk age group and represent a small fraction of the 92,029 Delta cases analyzed.
Eight people under the age of 50 died after taking the Delta variant, the records show. Neither had been fully vaccinated while two had received one dose of the vaccine.
92,029 Delta cases have been confirmed by Public Health England since 21 June, of which 117 ended in death.
109 of the cases were over 50 years old. UK officials did not provide a more detailed age distribution, but deaths from coronaviruses disproportionately affect many older people.
117 deaths out of 92,029 cases is a death rate of about 0.13%.
“Does this mean vaccines are ineffective? Far from it,” statistics David Spiegelhalter and Anthony Masters said in a piece of opinion published in the Observer newspaper on Sunday. “What do we expect from an effective but imperfect vaccine?”
Most vaccination programs in the UK are made from AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.
Two doses of these vaccines are highly protective against the onset of symptoms after taking the Delta variant: 88% for the Pfizer vaccine and 60% for the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to previous UK data.
But the risk of death from COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated depends on the age of the people, Spiegelhalter and Masters said. The older a person is, the more likely they are to die from the infection if it penetrates through the protection provided by vaccines.
“… someone over the age of 80 who is fully vaccinated basically takes the risk of an unvaccinated person about 50 years much lower, but still nothing, and so we can expect some deaths,” they said. statistics.
In contrast, the efficacy of the vaccine in hospitalization among all age groups is clear.
1,320 were ill enough to spend a night in hospital after capturing the Delta variant. Of those, 190 were fully vaccinated, which is about 14%. 831, or 63% much higher, were unvaccinated.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that those who are fully vaccinated should continue to follow public health measures to curb the spread of the virus, such as wearing a mask, physically distancing themselves and adhering to proper hand hygiene. .
“People can not feel safe just because they had two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said Dr. Mariangela Simao, Assistant Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products at WHO.
According to an analysis by the Associated Press, only 0.8% of COVID-19-related deaths in the US in May, where Delta accounts for about 20% of cases, were among unvaccinated people.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]