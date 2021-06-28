Regional elections in France: Marine Le Pen’s far-right party falls far short of presidential vote





The southern Provence-Alpes-Cotete d’Azur (PACA) was seen as the far-right Rassemblement National party’s best chance of securing its first regional power base, but left-to-right parties merged into a “republican front” to keep it out.

In what was also a humiliating election night for President Emmanuel Macron, his party failed to win a single region. However, a government source said that while a reshuffle was not on the cards, some adjustments were possible.

In Provence, initial exit polls from the IFOP and Opinionway showed that the current Conservatives triumphed by a margin of close to 10 points in the runoff.

“Tonight we will not win in any region because the holders of power entered into unnatural alliances and did everything they could to keep us out and stop us from showing the French our ability to lead a regional administration.” told Le Pen supporters.

Le Pen ousted the government for a catastrophically organized vote after roughly two in three voters abstained. The results raise questions about how successful Le Pen has been in softening the image of her anti-immigrant, Eurosceptic party to try to eat into the traditional right-wing vote. Regardless, analysts say the apparent failure of Le Pen and her party to win at two of its strongholds should not be extrapolated to next year’s presidential election. ‘La Macronie’ Exit polls suggest votes were won in each of France’s 13 regions by the current center-right or center-left lists after Macron’s ruling party, which did not exist at the time of the last regional vote in 2015, failed to win. provided a single region on its own. Her poor performance underscores how Macron’s party has failed to establish itself at the local level and the “la macronie” wave that swept it to power revolves around the president’s figure. Regional votes left Macron facing the prospect of a narrower path to re-election next year as the center-right staged a comeback that raised the possibility of a three-way race. Conservative Xavier Bertrand cemented his status as the center-right best chance to challenge Macron and Le Pen after a comfortable win in the north with an advantage of more than 25 points over the far right. He painted himself as the defender of the French “who can not pass”, and the strongest defense against the far right. “The far right has stopped in its tracks and we have pushed it hard again,” Bertrand told supporters moments after the close. “This result gives me the strength to seek the nation’s vote,” Bertrand said, alluding to next year’s election. Another re-elected regional leader, Valerie Pecresse in the greater Paris region, seen so far as a possible candidate for 2022, chose Sunday to praise the “French right-wing team”. Observers saw her remarks as a sign she could gather behind Bertrand. The old Conservatives cried out that the strong performance of the center-right across the country meant it was the best positioned force for change. Turnout was about 35%, pollsters said. Voters usually have little to do with their regional administrations which are responsible for promoting economic development, transportation and high schools. “I do not intend to go and vote today, simply because I have lost faith in our politicians,” Parisian Jean-Jacques told Paris TV as he walked along one of the Seine River bridges during the day.

