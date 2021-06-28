International
UK financial regulator bans largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world | Business and Economy News
The UK has banned Binance Markets from any regulated business in the country, extending a global blow to crypto.
Financial regulator Britains has said Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, could not conduct any regulated activity and issued a warning to consumers about the platform, which is receiving increasing attention around the world. the world.
In a notice dated 25 June, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) stated that Binance Markets Ltd, Binances the only UK regulated entity, should not, without the prior written approval of the FCA, conduct any regulated activity effectively immediate.
He also issued a warning to consumers about Binance Markets and the wider Binance group.
Binance said in a statement Binance Markets, which it acquired in 2020, was not yet using its regulatory permissions and that the FCA move would not affect the services provided on its Binance.com website.
We take a cooperative approach to working with regulators and take our compliance obligations very seriously. We are taking steps to change policies, rules and laws in this new space, a spokesman said.
Binance announced in June last year that it had purchased a FCA-regulated unit and would use it to provide cryptocurrency trading services using pounds and euros.
The move extends a regulatory blow to the cryptocurrency sector amid concerns about its possible involvement in money laundering and fraud.
Bitcoin gained on Monday, trading 5.1 percent higher at $ 35,309 from 7:19 in Hong Kong.
Crypto bulls often interpret harsh regulatory action as a sign that the market is maturing and say the potential for a stronger security network could entice more investors to enter the space.
Expanding oversight
While the cryptocurrency trade is not directly regulated in Britain, the provision of services such as the trading of cryptocurrency derivatives requires authorization.
The FCA has told Binance that by June 30 it must post a notice stating BINANCE LIMITED MARKETS IS NOT ALLOWED TO ENTER ANY ACTIVITY REGULATED IN THE UK on its website and social media channels.
He must also provide and store all customer data in the UK and inform the FCA that this is done by 2 July.
The regulator did not explain why it had taken these measures.
British citizens will still be able to use Binance services in other jurisdictions.
The FCA is increasing its oversight of the cryptocurrency trade, which has boosted its popularity in Britain along with other countries around the globe.
Since January, the FCA has required all firms providing cryptocurrency-related services to register and demonstrate compliance with anti-money laundering rules. However, earlier this month she said only five firms had registered and that most were not yet compliant.
The Japanese regulator said on June 25 that Binance was operating in the country illegally, showed a notice posted on the website of the Japan Financial Services Agency.
Last month, Bloomberg reported that officials from the U.S. Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service investigating money laundering and tax violations had sought information from individuals with knowledge of Binance business.
In April, German financial regulator BaFin said the exchange risked being fined for providing digital signals without a prospectus for investors.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]