UK financial regulator bans largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world | Business and Economy News

The UK has banned Binance Markets from any regulated business in the country, extending a global blow to crypto.

Financial regulator Britains has said Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, could not conduct any regulated activity and issued a warning to consumers about the platform, which is receiving increasing attention around the world. the world.

In a notice dated 25 June, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) stated that Binance Markets Ltd, Binances the only UK regulated entity, should not, without the prior written approval of the FCA, conduct any regulated activity effectively immediate.

He also issued a warning to consumers about Binance Markets and the wider Binance group.

Binance said in a statement Binance Markets, which it acquired in 2020, was not yet using its regulatory permissions and that the FCA move would not affect the services provided on its Binance.com website.

We take a cooperative approach to working with regulators and take our compliance obligations very seriously. We are taking steps to change policies, rules and laws in this new space, a spokesman said.

Binance announced in June last year that it had purchased a FCA-regulated unit and would use it to provide cryptocurrency trading services using pounds and euros.

The move extends a regulatory blow to the cryptocurrency sector amid concerns about its possible involvement in money laundering and fraud.

Bitcoin gained on Monday, trading 5.1 percent higher at $ 35,309 from 7:19 in Hong Kong.

Crypto bulls often interpret harsh regulatory action as a sign that the market is maturing and say the potential for a stronger security network could entice more investors to enter the space.

Expanding oversight

While the cryptocurrency trade is not directly regulated in Britain, the provision of services such as the trading of cryptocurrency derivatives requires authorization.

The FCA has told Binance that by June 30 it must post a notice stating BINANCE LIMITED MARKETS IS NOT ALLOWED TO ENTER ANY ACTIVITY REGULATED IN THE UK on its website and social media channels.

He must also provide and store all customer data in the UK and inform the FCA that this is done by 2 July.

The regulator did not explain why it had taken these measures.

British citizens will still be able to use Binance services in other jurisdictions.

The FCA is increasing its oversight of the cryptocurrency trade, which has boosted its popularity in Britain along with other countries around the globe.

Since January, the FCA has required all firms providing cryptocurrency-related services to register and demonstrate compliance with anti-money laundering rules. However, earlier this month she said only five firms had registered and that most were not yet compliant.

The Japanese regulator said on June 25 that Binance was operating in the country illegally, showed a notice posted on the website of the Japan Financial Services Agency.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that officials from the U.S. Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service investigating money laundering and tax violations had sought information from individuals with knowledge of Binance business.

In April, German financial regulator BaFin said the exchange risked being fined for providing digital signals without a prospectus for investors.