iPolitics AM: McKenna unveils retirement plans

With the House of Commons now officially enabled for the summer, one of Prime Minister Justin TrudeauThe longest service and higher profile front benches are scheduled to reveal that she will not be running for a third time: Minister of Infrastructure Catherine McKenna, who informed (the Prime Minister) of her decision on Sunday and offered to continue serving as Minister of Infrastructure until the next elections are called, according to for the Canadian press.

In one tweet posted on her account last night, McKenna invited her constituents to fall near the Flora Footbridge near the Ritz Canal in Ottawa on Monday morning.

I have an announcement to do tomorrow, really, to say some things that matter to me, “she wrote.” I (love) the #OtawaCentre community so much. You took a chance (and) we did some quite wonderful things.

Her surprise decision opens up some key political real estate that could become a starting point for the former Governor of the Bank of Canada Mark Carney, if he decides to run for the Liberals in the next election, CP specifically highlights, the Ottawa Center, which McKenna has represented since 2015, when she fought him away from the New Democrats, and includes Parliament Hill Hill.

Back in the area, the upper house is going to work overtime to complete its review of the four bills in House of Government leader Pablo RodriguezList of pre-holiday benefits: Minister of Finance Chrystia FreelandOmnibus budget implementation plan (C-30), Minister of Justice David Lamettioffers to limit the practice of conversion therapy (C-6), Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinsonthe proposal to add mandatory reporting requirements to Canada’s emission reduction plan (C-12); and Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeaultcontroversial push to regulate federal broadcasting regime (C-10).

It is worth noting that the Senate was originally scheduled to close for the season last Friday, but will now stay until Tuesday evening. This deadline can also be extended if there is unanimous support to return after July 1st.

Currently, only two of the four initiatives seem certain to reach the finish line before the Senate rests for the summer: C-30s and C-12s, both of which have undergone extensive committee pre-scrutiny, which does not matter for the C-6 or C-10, though that does not mean they will not make it to the fast-track procedure before Tuesday evening.

Also on the radar: Qubcois Bloc Leader Yves-Franois Blanchet kicks off a four-day trip through Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean with a morning visit to the Gagnon family farm in Mtabetchouan-Lac – la-Croix before heading to Saint-Gdon for an afternoon stop at Club deGolf Lac- Saint -Jan.

Elsewhere in the circle of leaders, the Green parties Annamie Paul joins its Ontario counterpart, Mike Schreiner, for a one-day tour on his Guelph provincial trip, where the duo will meet him Mayor of Guelph Cam Guthrie and visit the newly built Guelph Sikh Gurdwara Society. They will also maintain a common media availability that, according to the advice, will focus on housing, mental health, high school students and the opioid crisis.

Also out and about in summer hustings: fault join Minister of Economic Development Mlanie Joly for a personal presentation at the Montreals Center Phi to uncover details of new federal funding for arts, culture, heritage and sports sector organizations, including Canadian festivals and events. (9:30 AM)

At last, Minister of Natural Resources Seamus ORegan go to Newfoundland National War Memorial in his political hometown of St. Johns to unveil a plaque commemorating the national historical significance of the memorial, which represents the Newfoundlanders war effort who were not part of the Confederacy during any of the World Wars. (11 a.m.)

Natural sources officials hold an enlarged press conference on Canada in a changing climate: national issues. According to the department website, the report has been ongoing since 2017 and will focus on climate change impacts and adaptation issues that are of national importance, or that would benefit from an integrated, cross-Canadian perspective. (1 afternoon)

The House of Commons has been suspended for the summer, with regular programming scheduled to resume on September 20, 2021.

