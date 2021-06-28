Chennai artist designs rickshaws with syringes and vials to raise awareness about Covid-19 vaccination





A Chennai-based artist has modeled an automatic post-vaccination relapse in an effort to raise awareness about Covid-19 vaccination. Large copies of vaccine syringes and vials are attached to the modified vehicle using tubes, plywood, cardboard, and painted light blue. Gowtham, the founder of ‘Art Kingdom’ who had previously created a helmet inspired by coronavirus, worn by a police inspector during the first wave of Covid, modified the automatic return in collaboration with the Greater Chennai Corporation. I was working to raise awareness about vaccination and approached the Greater Chennai Corporation which was planning to do something similar. So together we went out with the vaccine vehicle. “The project was supposed to materialize two months ago, but unfortunately it was delayed because I was infected with Covid-19,” Gowtham told indianexpress.com. The vehicle is driven by a person called Manikandan who covers every area of ​​the corporation on a daily basis. Gowtham says medical area officers will provide them with a list of areas where there is a lack of awareness about vaccination. GCC area supervisors will also be present while driving. Gowtham and other volunteers provide vaccine brochures and encourage people to ask questions about vaccination. Despite so many efforts made by the GCC, many people in the city are still unaware of vaccines. There is also a fear factor. We explain to them how vaccines have eradicated diseases in the past. A woman came to me and said she had no idea about vaccines. I told her to approach a nearby primary health care center holding the documents required to be vaccinated. Many people are not aware of the difference between Covishield and Covaxin and we were explaining all these things to them in plain language, he said. The vehicle is designed so that it has no damage even if it rains and can travel at speeds of up to 80 km / h, Gowtham said.

