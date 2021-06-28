Canada’s next climate plan must finally address its blind spot: oil and gas emissions





Comment: Justin Trudeau can not claim to be a climate leader while advocating for a high carbon industry; it is time for a managed decline in oil production

Canadian politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, often imply that Canada’s environmental policies give our country a social license to extract fossil fuels. But you can not be a climate leader while supporting a high carbon industry. With Canada expected to present a new climate promise known as a defined national contribution (NDC) to the UN within a month, the federal government has an opportunity to finally do the right thing and address the disconnect between goals. its climate and its ongoing support for oil and gas. Canada is the only G7 country whose emissions have increased since the Paris agreement. Despite some important steps forward with last passage of climate responsibility legislation in the House of Commons, carbon prices across the country and the accelerated removal of coal energy the cumulative result of these efforts remains unbalanced. Rising oil and gas emissions are destroying the hard-fought progress made in other sectors. That is why Canada’s expanded NDC needs to set out plans not only to end fossil fuel subsidies, but also detail how the government will manage a downturn in the oil and gas sector, with a fair transition plan for workers and communities. International Energy Agency recently confirmed that to limit heating to 1.5C, we must stop investing in fossil fuels and give up oil and gas, starting now. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) rated that global oil production should shrink by 37% below 2010 levels by 2030 and 87% by 2050. Indies largest oil refiner to invest $ 10 billion in clean energy plants Canada is moving in the opposite direction projecting more oil and gas production in 2050 than in 2019. For a country with less than 0.5% of the world’s population, expanding Canada’s oil and gas sector is designed to deplete up to 16% of the world carbon budget. Its unsurprising oil and gas emissions continue to rise, given the massive financial support that Canada receives for the most polluting sector. In 2020 alone, the federal government provided at least $ 1.91 billion in fossil fuel subsidies an increase of over 200% from 2019 levels. The Canada NDC must ensure that government funding is in line with climate goals, rather than t ‘i ulin ato. It must also recognize that to meet climate goals, we need a managed phase of oil and gas production. Silence does no good to workers. How can workers and their communities prepare for a shift to a net zero economy if the government does not plan for the transition? Kur Trudeau promised a significantly more ambitious emission reduction target on Earth Day 2021, labor organizations like Unifor welcomed the announcement provided there is a fair transition that leaves no workers behind. Canadians are still waiting for the Promised Single Transition Act. Workers and communities need to be at the center of plans to move Canada’s economy to a secure climate future. Canadas NDC must provide economic protection, especially for racist workers, women and indigenous peoples. It should explain how the government will expand the social security network and create new opportunities in all sectors of the economy. The oil and gas sector is Canada the source of the fastest growing emissions. If Canada is serious about cutting its emissions, the federal government cannot ignore it. An NDC outlining a plan to end fossil fuel subsidies and a managed oil and gas sector transition would be a good place to start. The NDC represents an opportunity for Canada to join the club of countries and actors that will fight hard to keep the 1.5C promise. The world is watching. Eddy Prez is the International Climate Diplomacy Manager at the Climate Action Network – Climate Action Rseau Canada (CAN-Rac), Canada’s most remote network of organizations working on climate change and energy issues. New CAN-Racs report, A Peoples Plan: Standards for Assessing International Climate Commitments in Canada Ahead of the 2021 Summit sets seven standards for the Canada NDC rating, approved by 32 environmental, development and labor organizations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos