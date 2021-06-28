Cafes in Moscow remove the unvaccinated as COVID cases increase





MOSCOW (Reuters) – Customers should start showing QR codes to get coffee in Moscow on Monday, under new rules ordering cafes to serve only people who have evidence of vaccination, immunity or a negative COVID test. Photo Photo: A man uses a tablet while sitting on a terrace in a cafe in Moscow, Russia March 23, 2021. REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov The restrictions, which also cover drinks and meals in bars and restaurants, went into effect as authorities tried to contain an increase in infections in the capital. But many people who searched for their daily creation are not impressed. I want a coffee, I have an appointment for 20 minutes and Id like a coffee, said 29-year-old Alina. She said she was stopping getting a vaccine until she had further tests. Why can we take the subway but not visit the cafes? According to the rules, customers will have to present a QR code on their phones indicating that they have been vaccinated, have had an infection indicating immunity or have recently been tested negative, before being served. Businesses can again serve customers without a QR code on terraces and outdoor verandas until July 12th. I am against this, what is the meaning in it? It is as simple as simply restricting people from visiting cafes, said another Moscow resident, Maxim Konovalov. Fast food giant McDonalds said it would start testing QR codes at 12 restaurants in the city as soon as our businesses are entered in the Moscow government’s special register, the TASS news agency reported. Officials have blamed the increase in infections on the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the slow progress with vaccinations. Many have said they are reluctant to take domestically produced Sputnik V, one of four vaccines Russia has registered, in part because of mistrust of authorities and negative media reports about foreign-made vaccines. Russia reported 21,650 new coronavirus infections Monday, including 7,246 in Moscow and 611 COVID-19-related deaths nationwide. The coronavirus situation in Moscow remains extremely difficult, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, according to TASS. Over the past week we have broken new records for the number of hospitalizations, people in intensive care and deaths from coronavirus. Reporting by Alexander Reshetnikov; additional reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Maria Kisisova; Written by Alexander Marrow; Edited by Andrew Heavens

