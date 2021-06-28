Monday Morning News – June 28, 2021

For WORLD Radio, I’m Kent Covington.

Rescue crews continue searching the wreckage of the collapsed condo Rescue crews are still digging through the rubble of a condo in Florida as families of the missing continue to pray for a miracle four days after the building collapsed.

The daughter of a missing woman said she still could not believe it had happened.

AUDIO: I never thought Id would get a call from my dad in the middle of the night about this. I however is unheard of.

As the death toll rose to nine on Sunday, relatives were growing increasingly frustrated and irritated by the slow progress. No one has been pulled alive from the pile since hours after the collapse on Thursday morning.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said of the first responses, this is an extremely difficult and dangerous task.

RUBIO: Inside, there is everything from toxic chemicals, fire, smoke, all sorts of other hazards. And they have to be careful. If they move a gun piece here, the rest of the pile could collapse elsewhere or damage the reactors or harm survivors who may still be down there.

More than 150 people remain missing in the community of the Miami area of ​​Surfside.

Reaction to the Chauvin trial remains mixed The reaction remains mixed with the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

On Friday, he received a sentence of 22.5 years behind bars after his conviction for murder charges in the death of George Floyd.

Prosecutors had asked the court to send Chauvin to prison for more than 30 years.

Former Obama White House adviser Van Jones noted that Chauvin could only serve 15 years of that sentence if released early for good behavior. Jones, now a CNN commentator, described the sentence this way

JONES: is a punch in the gut. This human life was worth more than 15 years.

But Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told the ABCs This week.

ELLISON: You can not replace the life of George Floyd, so true pleasure is simply not available to us. But I think this is a sentence that reflects seriousness.

But Ellison added that the issue has not been fully resolved. Chauvin is still facing a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Trump gathers Republican voters in Ohio Former President Donald Trump gathered for GOP candidates in Ohio over the weekend.

TRUMP: We will select an amazing list of proud Republicans of America, next year, America first …

He appeared in support of Max Miller, a former White House aide who is challenging Republican Congressman Anthony Gonzalez.

The congressman was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to oust Trump following the January riots at the Capitol. Trump has vowed to support those running against those 10 Republicans.

He also targeted President Biden, calling his presidency so far a disaster. He once again claimed he won the 2020 election and sparked further speculation about another White House bid

TRUMP: We will make America great again! Thank you, Ohio! Thank you!

The former president drew strong cheers at the mention of the 2024 elections.

The new survey finds strong opposition to abortion after the first trimester A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center suggests that most Americans believe abortion should be legal during the first trimester, but most oppose it after that.

In the survey of just over 1,100 adults, 61 percent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases during the first trimester.

But in the second quarter, about two-thirds of respondents, 65 percent, said abortion should be illegal in most or all cases.

And in the third quarter, 80 percent of respondents oppose abortion.

The margin of error for the survey was 4.2 percent.

F9 marks the return of major summer films The big summer movie is officially back in a big way.

TRAILER: He got his private army. We need help.

The newest part in the Fast and Furious franchise is attracting moviegoers to the big screen with bands. F9: The Quick Saga amassed $ 70,000,000 over the weekend, easily the largest weekend load since the pandemic began.

The next big summer hit so far, A quiet place II finished second with another $ 6 million in ticket sales.

TRAILER: There are people out there that are worth saving.

The sequel has now earned nearly $ 140 million.

I’m Kent Covington. For more news, features and analysis, visit us at wng.org.

WORLD Radio transcripts are created in a short time. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. Authoritative recording of WORLD Radio programming is audio recording.