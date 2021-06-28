The UK enters negotiations for a digital trade deal with Singapore The Register





Singapore and the United Kingdom begin negotiations today on a trade deal in hopes of removing barriers to exporting digital content and services. The UK is the first European country to launch this type of agreement. Australia and Singapore signed a digital economy agreement (DEA) in December 2020 and a tripartite approach deal took place between Chile, Singapore and New Zealand in June 2020. The UK and Singapore are both economically experienced economies, which makes it reasonable that talks will take place online between UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Singapore Minister of Commerce Mr S Iswaran. There are no words on the platform, but we suspect they could be Squad.







The UK sold $ 3.2 billion ($ 4.5 billion) worth of services in Singapore, including financial and legal services, music streaming, e-books and more. The two countries began evaluating the modules of a UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement when they signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in December 2020.







Negotiations are planned to include securing and opening up digital export markets, personal data protection, efficient customs and border procedures, IP issues such as source code and cryptography, collective cyber security and the future of digital commerce in areas such as fintech and so on. lawtech. Miles Celic, Chief Executive Officer at TheCityUK, said in a canned statement: The flow of data across borders is particularly of interest in the post-Brexit UK. Since leaving the EU, the UK has sought more trade deals in Asia-Pacific. The latest was signed with Australia earlier this month to lift tariffs on some goods imported into the UK.

