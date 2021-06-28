Myanmar students in Australia accuse embassy of threats

Myanmar student groups have accused the country’s embassy in Canberra of foreign threats and interference after it sent letters to Myanmar government researchers in Australia, urging them to pledge allegiance to the military junta.

The letter also directs scholarship students to declare that they were not involved in the civil disobedience movement that erupted after Myanmar’s military coup on 1 February.

ABC has provided a copy of the mission, which was emailed to a diplomat at the Myanmar Embassy in Canberra on behalf of the ambassador.

It appears to have been sent to students studying on government scholarships funded by Australian taxpayers, many of whom are Myanmar government officials.

The letter says the beneficiaries must pledge that they “did not take part in the civil disobedience movement and did not incite anyone to take part”.

They must also promise that they “will remain loyal and submissive” to the Myanmar government and that they have not posted anything on social media “against the Union of Myanmar”.

And they are warned that they will be “subject to punishment under existing laws and regulations” if they provide false information or fail to respond by the July 7 deadline.

Myanmar citizens who have posted about the military coup fear the consequences threatened by the embassy. ( Facebook: Embassy of Myanmar Canberra

Myanmar students say they feel insecure in ‘their temporary home’

ABC has spoken with two of the Myanmar Government’s researchers in Australia who received the letters.

“I feel like they are threatening to support us by restricting our rights to freedom of expression and thought,” said one researcher.

“This is an attempt to intimidate and harass with the power they hold.”

Another researcher said that anyone who had been involved in the civil disobedience movement or even posting on social media in support would now have deep fears.

“If we can not sign the letter, it will lead to a situation (where) we can not imagine what implications or consequences we have to face, because we knew that government staff involved in the movement faced some threats, including threats against their family members, detention and torture, “they said.

“We can also be arrested at the immigration counter when we are returning home.

“So it’s really stressful to deal with that pressure.”

Both researchers requested anonymity to protect their safety and that of their family members.

The military junta, led by Min Aung Hlaing (pictured) ousted Myanmar’s democratically elected government in February. ( AP: Alexander Zemlianichenko

The letter has also sent a chill to the wider international student community of Myanmar in Australia.

Steven Han of the Myanmar Student Association in Australia said it had already been widely shared on social media and “sparked concern and fear among the wider Myanmar student community, especially those involved in the Myanmar Spring Revolution movements”.

“The speculation is that this could extend to further recipients of Australia Awards scholarships and even students who are here studying with their finances,” he said.

“Myanmar students call Australia their temporary home and they now feel insecure and anxious.”

He also called on Australia to show support for the students and take a stronger stance against the military regime by hitting senior members of the military regime with new sanctions.

‘Gross Interference in Australia’s Home Affairs’

The federal government has suspended military cooperation with Myanmar following the coup and redirected aid away from the junta, although it has not yet hit the ruling generals with new sanctions.

Alsoshtë also pledged that Myanmar citizens with short-term visas will be able to extend their stay in Australia and will not be forced to return home while it is unsafe.

Last week a parliamentary committee examining Australia’s response to the coup recommended that the government also explore ways of permanent residence for Myanmar citizens in Australia.

Liberal MP Dave Sharma wants Myanmar’s ambassador summoned for what he calls “gross interference”. ( AAP: Joel Carrett

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman said Australian officials “raised concerns” about the letter to the Myanmar ambassador on Monday.

“The Australian Government has consistently made clear its condemnation of the situation in Myanmar, including the ongoing violence and repression. We are strongly committed to supporting the people of Myanmar,” the spokesman said.

And Committee Chairman Dave Sharma, a Liberal MP, called the letter from the embassy “grave interference in Australia’s internal affairs”.

“Myanmar citizens in Australia are entitled to the same rights and protections as all Australians, including freedom of expression, and should not be subjected to this type of harassment or intimidation,” he said.

“I fully expect the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to summon the Myanmar ambassador for an explanation.”

The military junta has already targeted civil servants in Myanmar who have supported the pro-democracy movement, or who have joined nationwide strikes.

And a member of Myanmar’s National Unity Government, who has been pushing to restore civilian rule in the country, told ABC that the generals now wanted to put similar pressure on officials overseas.

“They want to control who is who abroad and who is on their side. And they want to intimidate scholars who are not supporting the regime,” said NUG Human Rights Minister Aung Myo Min.

“They do not want scholars to point out any challenges to them. This is a test for the Australian Government, how strong they are in supporting the Myanmar democracy movement.”

Green Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Janet Rice said she was “extremely concerned” by the letter.

Green Senator Janet Rice says the federal government’s “soft, gentle” approach to Myanmar has failed. ( Supplied

“This news today shows that the Australian government’s refusal to act and its insistence on waiting for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to lead in Myanmar is not the approach that is needed,” she said.

“The soft-touch approach is not working and has not worked for months.”

ABC has contacted the Myanmar Embassy in Canberra and asked them questions about the letter, but has not yet received a response.