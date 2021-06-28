Covid-19: Bangladesh records highest overnight infections ever with 8,364 cases

As the Covid-19 situation in the country continues to deteriorate, people are seen gathering in public places in violation of health safety rules. Although some are seen wearing masks, most are not maintaining social distance as the country continues to fight the pandemic. The photo was taken from the Gulistan area on Sunday, June 20, 2021 Tribune Mehedi Hasan / Dhaka

The daily infection rate increases to 23.86%, the highest since 4 August

With another 8,364 Covid-19 cases reported in the 24 hours to Monday morning, Bangladesh has recorded its highest one-day load just one day after recording the highest number of one-day casualties.

The previous highest record of one-day shipments was reported on April 7, with 7,626 people testing positive for the deadly virus.

Dhaka recorded 3,998 cases, the highest among divisions followed by Khulna with 1,464 cases, Rajshahi with 883 and Chittagong with 811, according to the daily Covid-19 update released by the General Directorate of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday afternoon.

Up to 104 deaths from Covid-19 were reported nationwide in the 24-hour period.

At the same time, 35,059 samples were tested nationwide, for a positivity rate of 23.86%.

This is the highest level of one-day positivity recorded since August 4, 2020, when it was 24.87%.

Another 3,570 patients recovered from infectious disease during the same period.

The total number of deaths reached 14,276, while the total number of infections increased to 896,770 in the country.

To date, 6,541,840 tests have been conducted in the country, leading to an overall test positivity rate of 13.71%.

Of the 104 deaths – 68 men and 36 women – 82 patients died in government hospitals, 15 in private hospitals and seven at home.

The newest Khulna hotspot reported 35 casualties, mostly among the eight divisions, followed by Dhaka and Chittagong with 27 and 19 deaths respectively.

The Rangpur Division counted nine deaths while Rajshahi recorded seven deaths, Mymensingh five and Barisal two.

Fifty-eight of the dead patients were over 60 years old, 23 aged between 51 and 60, 14 aged between 41 and 50, four aged between 31 and 40 and five in the 21-30 age group.

To date, 10,186 men (71.35%) and 4,090 women (28.65%) have died from Covid-19 nationwide.

Since its inception, 7,540 people have died in the Dhaka division, 2,711 in Chittagong, 990 in Rajshahi, 1,200 in Khulna, 418 in Barisal, 523 in Sylhet, 587 in Rangpur and 307 in Mymensingh.

The mortality rate versus the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.59%.

To date, 807,673 patients – 90.06% of all infected – have been cured by Covid-19 nationwide.

Currently, 42,568 people are in isolation and 62,676 are in quarantine.

In the 24 hours Monday, 2,092 people received the second dose of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine, bringing the total number of people receiving the second dose of the vaccine to 4,285,934. A total of 5,820,015 people received the first dose of the vaccine.

Moreover, 6,990 people received the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine during the same period, receiving a total of 46,462 so far while 13 people received the second dose of the vaccine within 24 hours, bringing the total to 431 by Monday.

Meanwhile, up to 240 people received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine so far.

Health authorities in Bangladesh on March 8, 2020 reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a new strain of coronavirus that was later named Sars-CoV-2.

The new coronavirus broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, 2019 and spread rapidly around the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The rapidly spreading coronavirus claimed more than 3,940,000 lives and infected up to 181,933,000 people worldwide as of Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

An estimated 166,433,000 people have been recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.