Stall calls in Birmingham: man admits murder and attempted murder | Birmingham





A man has pleaded guilty to killing a university employee in a series of stabbings in Birmingham last year that left seven other people seriously injured. Zephaniah McLeod, 28, of Selly Oak, Birmingham, also pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder and three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm due to reduced liability. McLeod, who appeared in Birmingham Crown Court via a video link from Ashworth Hospital, stabbed himself in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 6 last year, while the city was packed with entertainment. McLeod was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, the court heard and has been in custody since being charged with assault. At around 12.30am on September 6 last year, a 33-year-old man was stabbed in Hill Hill, leaving him with a wound to the neck. Twenty minutes later, a 25-year-old woman was stabbed in the shoulder on Livery Street and, minutes later on Barwick Street, a 29-year-old man was left in critical condition with a chest wound. From CCTV evidence, it emerged that after leaving Barwick Street, McLeod threw the knife into a drain and grabbed a taxi at his home in Selly Oak, where he armed himself again before returning to downtown to continue the attack. its an hour later. At 1.50am on Irving Street, McLeod attacked a group of schoolmates from Liverpool who were returning to their hotel after a night out while visiting one of their group studying in Birmingham. Jacob Billington, a 23-year-old graduate trainer at the University of Sheffield Hallam, was stabbed to death in the neck and his close friend Michael Callaghan, also 23, was seriously injured. Two men, aged 29 and 24, were stabbed in Hurst Street and McLeod also caused critical injuries to a 23-year-old woman shortly afterwards. Police used CCTV footage from across the city and matched the outfits McLeod wore to describe witnesses and victim descriptions. He was arrested from his home address 24 hours later. The Billingtons family, who were present at the hearing, described it as the light of our lives in a statement issued at the time. He lit every room with his boundless energy and his sharp humor and the loss of such a special person will be felt by all who knew him for years to come, they said. The West Midlands Police Force was criticized after repeated attacks on its response, including concerns that the suspect’s footage was not released quickly enough, but Police Chief Dave Thompson later defended his officers’ reasonable and good response. -considered attacks. DCI Jim Munro, who was the senior investigating officer for the case, said the force often received several reports of attacks, some involving guns, on a busy weekend, so incidents were not automatically linked. McLeod never gave an explanation for his actions that night leaving no closure for his victims or their families and friends, though I am glad that admitting his crimes has spared those involved in the ordeal of a trial, said Munro. McLeod will undergo mental health reports prior to his sentencing on September 27 and 28.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos