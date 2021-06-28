The UK Labor Party fights to keep blue-collar voters from moving to the right

HECKMONDWIKE, EnglandFor nearly a quarter of a century, the Britains Labor Party can count on the support of the blue-collar workers in this Northern England town famous for its textile industry.

Today, the party is struggling to win a crucial local election here following the resignation of the Labor MP who represented the district. A victory could help boost support among working-class voters who have ousted Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party in much of the country.

But if opinion polls predict the Batley and Spen district will return to the Conservatives in Thursday’s vote, it would be the last brick in Labors once the post-industrial voting base was dilapidated, further highlighting what has become a downturn. historical for the party.

Off the main active street in Heckmondwikelined with Labor ads, Paul Curtlees recently watched workers come out of a factory after a day sewing curtains. Mr Curtlees, a manager at an upholstered furniture supplier, says he switched from Labor to the Conservative Party two years ago.

On the store floor, his colleagues are considering voting Conservative for the first time. They just do not trust the Labor Party, he says.

Born of the trade union movement in the 1900s, Labor has long defined itself as the workers’ party. She surpassed the Liberal Party to become the main opposition Conservative Party a century ago.

He last held the office of Prime Minister in 2010 and lost much of Mr. Johnsons The Conservatives in 2019 under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, an old-school socialist who was briefly suspended from the party after a guard observed Labor labeled so illegal its Jewish members during his tenure

Workers hold Batley district and Spen is under threat in the next by-elections.

The new party leader, Keir Starmer, a former lawyer, is trying to get his party back in the center. But Labor follows double-digit Conservatives in nationwide polls. Meanwhile, its members are fighting over whether the party should embrace or reject socialism.

The erosion of Labors’ voting base began when many of its Scottish voters left the pro-independence Scottish National Party six years ago. The trend continued in the 2019 general election when large parts of the so-called declining Red Walllargely areas of the English north and Midlands traditionally supporting Labourrturn turned their backs on the party. Last month, the working-class city of Hartlepool voted in a Conservative legislature for the first time in history.

Labor faces many of the same challenges that center-left parties are struggling across Europe: how to stay relevant in an era when Covid-19 has normalized major state intervention and connect with the voters who are always and more vocal about conservative cultural values. These parties are also competing against a plethora of other left-leaning political groups, which makes it difficult to win a full majority.

Labors’s problems are the Brexit augmentation, which Mr Starmer opposed but is backed by many blue-collar voters, and the fact that he is against Mr Johnson, a charismatic leader who has a knack for connecting with voters at all social divisions.

Backed by a successful distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, an embrace of cultural conservatism and a promise to spend more on public services without significantly raising taxes, Mr Johnson is currently squeezing the main opposition party.

Labor has lost its main vote in Scotland, Labor is losing its main vote in the North and Midlands and we are seeing some signs that its once strong Muslim vote has begun to crumble, says Carl Shoben, a former director of strategy in the Labor Party, which now works on the Survation survey.

George Galloway of the Labor Party, shown in the poster, has campaigned to pull voters away from Labor in Batley.

Dawn Butler, a lawmaker who represents a district in London, has sought to support Labor ahead of the election.

Deborah Mattinson, who will soon be the director of strategy Mr. Starmers, says rebuilding people’s trust in Labor to treat the economy prudently, if the main focus of the parties. After all, Mr. Starmers’s more discreet style can obliterate Mr. Starmers’s brilliance. Johnsons, she says. Biden could hardly have been any different from Trump, she says. And look what happened there.

The list of worker laundry challenges appeared in the nearby town of Batley and Heckmondwike.

The seat was held by a Labor lawmaker, Jo Cox, who was assassinated by a far-right extremist in 2016. Ms. Coxs sister Kim Leadbeater is the Labor candidate running for election next month. The Labor Party was re-elected in 2019 by a small majority.

However, in Batley and Spen, Mr. Johnson has a net approval rating of plus 18% while Mr. Starmer is at minus 32%, according to Survation.

One last day, some voters spoke of their frustration with the Brexit Labor Party and former leader Mr Corbyn.

David Evan, a 75-year-old retiree from a mining family in Batley, says Mr Starmer failed to articulate any original policy during the Covid-19 crisis and largely limited himself to criticizing Mr Johnson. He never comes up with any proposal, he says.

Some voters say they still feel connected to Ms. Cox and intend to vote for her sister. Abbie Neusome, a 21-year-old teaching assistant, knew Ms.’s family. Coxs and says she would support Labor. Work helps people, she says.

Complicating Labor issues is the arrival of an independent candidate in Batley. George Galloway, a former fedora-clad Labor lawmaker who has since appeared in state-sponsored reality shows and Russian television, has formed a party he says aims to cause trouble for Mr George. Starmer. His field: Work does not care for the working classes. Seeking to steal the Muslim vote from Labor in the area, where Muslims make up about a fifth of the population, he also argues that the party fails to support the Palestinians.

Abbie Neusome, left, a 21-year-old teaching assistant, voiced her support for the Labor Party. Work helps people, she said.

On June 24, George Galloway, center and former actor Laurence Fox, second on the left, from the Reclaim Party prepared to speak at a rally of supporters at Batley Marketplace.

The last point is particularly difficult for Mr. Starmer as he tries to move the parties of past anti-Semitism parties into its ranks. The Labor leader has recently spoken more often in support of the Palestinians.

Mohammed Patel, a Batley resident, plans to vote for Mr Galloway instead of Labor because he supports the Palestinian cause.

But in a national election, he will vote Conservative out of admiration for Mr. Johnson and open prime ministers.

Mr. Johnson once wrote that Muslim women wearing burqas look like boxes of letters; he has apologized. An independent report recently concluded that there was evidence of anti-Muslim discrimination within the Conservative Parties, but that the party was not institutionally racist. The Conservative Party has apologized to anyone who was hurt by any discriminatory behavior.

Mr. Johnson is a little crazy, says Mr. Patel, standing outside a Turkish restaurant in Batley. But he keeps it real.

Write about it Max Colchester at [email protected]