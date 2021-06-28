As the Communist Party of China turns 100, economic challenges emerge Business and Economy News

Shenzhen, China Private education companies offering extracurricular activities for Chinese children’s legions are in the middle of government as officials seek to ease pressure on students and the financial burden on families.

Although targeted at private tutoring firms, the crackdown is symptomatic of the broader systemic problems facing China as the ruling Communist Party celebrates its 100th anniversary this week.

The declining birth rate and rapid population aging are creating trouble for China’s future economic growth.

Income inequality, regional economic divisions, and wide gaps in opportunities between rural and urban citizens were the issues highlighted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in a speech in late January as urgent issues the nation must address to achieve what he called it an era of shared prosperity in the years to come

Chinas leaders dismiss the phrase middle-income trap a situation where a country fails to achieve a higher, more developed status, but this is where the country can end if leaders fail to address those cracks.

Xis Remedies Better income distribution, education, social security, affordable medical care, housing, care for the elderly, child support and quality employment; also mentioned in the same speech are many of the same desires as most working families and young people.

However, current structural and political barriers can be too daunting to deliver those policies if deeper reforms are not implemented beyond piecemeal efforts, such as removing restrictions on the number of children families may have or trying to mandate fewer homework for school-age children.

They will be expensive and will require richer countries to pay heavier tax rates, either through property taxes or capital gains taxes. But implementing such policies is fraught with risk. Do it very quickly and it can lead to capital flight, hot asset market problems and financial system disruptions that do more harm than good.

Income inequality, regional economic divisions and large gaps in opportunities between rural and urban citizens were issues highlighted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in a recent speech in January. [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

And there are other structural barriers. The hukou country system links social benefits to a family family in the hometown and urban, and the overemphasis on standardized gaokao exams determines whether students can progress to university and achieve higher levels of economic success.

Growing pressures on parents and students over the last decade have increased the need to reform these systems as incomes have stalled and social mobility has ossified.

This shift has led to an increase in much-discussed social conditions in recent months: the confusion or flattening of an action to make as little effort as possible to win, and its partner philosophy of innovation a sense of despair or burning, especially between those involved in 996 work cultures, working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week.

Sun Liping, a professor of sociology at Tsinghua University, recently wrote on his WeChat account that these conditions are mainly affecting young middle-class and white-collar workers whose hopes have been raised. Even after all their efforts to study hard and work hard, they feel they have reached a point where there is no possibility of advancing more and more the risk of falling.

So there is little desire for more, or even for any child, with housing prices so high in many cities and with parents retiring much earlier than most workers around the world to support them. Any additional costs have the potential to bring them down from that plateau.

After the government announced that married couples would be allowed to have up to three children, in a bid to raise birth rates, remarks surfaced on social media stressing that the policy change did nothing to address the costs of raising children. [File: Aly Song/Reuters]

This is a major shift from the years after the Cultural Revolution of the 1960s and early 1970s and the period of China’s reform and opening up, when opportunities for families to change their social status through hard work and education were much greater. , mostly since the starting point was so low for almost everyone.

Over time, a new elite formed and developed self-interest, Al Jazeera told Imogen Page-Jarrett, a Beijing-based research analyst for the Economist Intelligence Unit. The threshold for people with lower incomes to rise in society became much higher.

Liang Jianzhang, chairman and co-founder of the booking site Trip.com, recently argued that China should profoundly reform the gaokao system, greatly increase education spending, and strive to achieve university education for all its young people for meet the needs of a more complex, innovative economy of the future.

Possible adjustments creating more problems

Recent attempts to address some of the pressures faced by Chinas parents and young people have met with a weak response and sometimes satirical reactions.

After the government announced that married couples would be allowed to have up to three children, in a bid to raise birth rates, remarks surfaced on social media stressing that the policy change did nothing to address the costs of raising children. , or the financial burden of caring for elderly parents.

Other government policies in the process, such as proposals to ban online and offline courses during summer vacations, weekends, and other non-school periods in places like Beijing and Shanghai, set in motion only other potential problems.

The idea, in theory, is to release pressure on children and give them a real break from school, so that they do not burn out until adulthood.

I think one of the interesting things about many of these changes at the moment is that every force has an equal and opposite reaction, said Julian Fisher, co-founder of Venture Education counseling in Beijing. When you are pushing learning centers, you are pushing an industry worth billions of dollars and that is affecting human resources and society in terms of getting people employed. [for these tutoring jobs].

Declining birth rates and rapidly aging populations create problems for China’s future economic growth [File: Yan Cong/Bloomberg]

Fisher noted that this could also leave many families in the lurch, especially when both parents work and may not have access to childcare other than education centers. What will they do with their children during the summer? he asked, asking what would happen if the government banned online and offline courses.

Dismissals of tutors and teachers are possible if the new rules prohibit training on weekends and summer and winter holidays as training institutions may see a significant drop in revenue, so they can lay off staff and teachers to cut costs, Flora Zhu, director of corporate research at Fitch Ratings in Beijing, told Al Jazeera.

In fact, online training institutions, which rely heavily on marketing to attract students, already have [been laying off staff] following the strictest government regulations for [allowable advertising for] training institutions.

As China’s leadership becomes more nationalistic, growing restrictions on foreign involvement, ownership, and teaching materials aimed at preschool students in high school in recent months have also had an impact.

Because of the political importance Chinese leaders attach to education, however, there are risks that these regulations provide for further restrictions on foreign participation in the education sector in Chinas, Alexander Chipman Koty, a consulting analyst at Dezan Shira, told Al Jazeera. Associates.

Some of these are the opposite of the reforms needed in the education sector, and what parents actually want for children in terms of greater opportunities, which has led many of them to use online and offline courses over time. regular class.

According to Page-Jarrett, China needs more private sector and foreign involvement that would push schools to improve and innovate and provide education for the more complex economy of the future, not least.

Wheel learning is still very much in the education system, and it worked for some time when China needed a generation of engineers, Page-Jarrett said. Now what China needs is a workforce that can renew. The education system needs to develop students essential thinking skills.

Do not lie down when you are already down

The need for education spending and reform is even more apparent for students and rural parents in China, who fall far short of their urban peers who have more opportunities and benefits just because of their urban residence status.

The gap in the quality of education in rural areas became larger, not necessarily because education deteriorated in rural areas, but because it became better and more competitive in urban areas, Page-Jarrett said. For a low-income family it is extremely difficult to get into a high-level university and they may only be able to get into a second or third tier.

For Scott Rozelle, a development economist and co-director of Stanford University’s Rural Education Action Program, the whole flat issue is entirely an urban problem.

When you have a rural hukou, no one lies down, he told Al Jazeera. The problem is quite the opposite. There is no money for weekend or night classes. No one has the opportunity to take anything for granted. Life and living is day to day. There is no opportunity with such poor education and health care.

China has big plans for rural areas with a rural revitalization program, but so far it has focused primarily on rural infrastructure and agricultural improvements, rather than addressing schools or rural social mobility.

While there has been some relaxation of hukou policies that allow greater movement between rural and urban areas in some parts of the country, most of these efforts are linked to talent-building programs in urban areas that want to attract the best and most the brighter, leaving the less educated on the outside looking inside.

What is at stake in failing to address these systemic challenges may become the Achilles heel of China. Social stagnation and income inequality will increase social friction, economic stagnation, and a final placement in the middle-income trap that China leaders would like to avoid but usually fail to mention in words.