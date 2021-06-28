



28 June 2021, 13:31 WAT New Information 24 minutes does not pass Wia dis photos come from, Reuters We call Wet some pictures, Heat Waves in Canada Canada does not record the highest temperature ever with a sudden heat wave. The heatwave hit West America and the Pacific Northwest. Officials say the temperature for Lytton for British Columbia rises to 46.6C (116F) on Sunday. Some temperatures broke an 84-year-old record for Canada. A high-pressure park “heat dome” over the region did not set new records for many areas. Di US and Canada did not warn both citizens about the “dangerous” heat levels that suit them throughout the week. Experts say climate change is expected to increase the frequency of extreme weather events, such as heat waves. In the high pressure zone it is very large, from California to the Arctic territories in Canada. And the dey extend inland through Idaho. Pipo don dey works with air conditioners and fans. Some also do not set up cooling shelters for some bars and restaurants, as the pools are too hot to operate. Wia dis photos come from, Reuters We call Wet some pictures, Di National Weather Service warns of dangerous heat for the Northwest Pacific The heat wave hit Canada: How dey spreads Liton, we will be about 150 miles (250 km) north-east of Vancouver, to get the hottest temperature in the previous Canadian record. Liton no day alone. More than 40 other countries for British Columbia also set new records. The environment of the old climatologist in Canada, David Phillips, says for CTV: “I like to break a record, but I should not break the record. “Better heat for parts of western Canada than for Dubai.” Phillips says chance says the weather is still going up 47C somehow. British Columbia’s electricity providers say there is no growing demand for electricity to keep air conditioners running. Environment Canada says make pipo for Alberta, and parts of Saskatchewan, Yukon and Northwest Territories, also on alert. To warn the dia, anticipate a “prolonged, dangerous and historic heat wave to go last all week” with temperatures 10C-15C above normal, close to 40C in many countries. Wia dis photos come from, Reuters We call Wet some pictures, Canada Heat Wave [What is causing the heat wave?]: Wetin sabi pipo tok? About my analysis with the BBC, environmental analyst Roger Harrabin says: “We are not able to say that certain emissions from the industrial society cause a brutal wild wave. “But we really do not bother extreme weather scientists do not warn us, as I know CO2 levels continue to rise.” In fact, scientists are not getting much better at linking some extreme events to climate change, researchers say it was 100 times more likely because of CO2. Wetin dey tells us that extreme temperatures do not reach global temperatures of 1.1 C above pre-industrial times. They certainly look like climate emergencies, Roger together. “However, China and India continue to build new coal-fired power plants. “And I know the G7 – Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States – do not give a date to remove the stage.”

