CBI in Kerala to investigate ISRO spy case framework





A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team was here to investigate the police structure that allegedly resulted in the infamous ISRO spy case in 1994. Last month, the CBI filed a FIR listed as High Court Judge (CJM) here accusing four former law enforcement officers of unfair arrest, torture in prison, and unjustified imprisonment of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and others. He had appointed retired Police Chief Siby Mathews, who led the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the ISRO scandal, his deputies KK Joshua, S. Vijayan and Thampi. S. Durgadutt, and the then Deputy Director, Bureau of Intelligence, RB Sreekumar, as charged in FIR. Recently, a district court here had given a preliminary condition to Mr. Mathews on this issue. According to sources close to Mr. Narayanan, the CBI had contacted the former scientist and had asked for time to receive his statement on Tuesday. They said the agency had spoken to him on the phone. Mr Narayanan reportedly told investigators he was willing to give his statement. However, the agency had not designated the place of the interview. It was not immediately known if the CBI had contacted the accused in the matter. They have also moved the court to parole. The grim chapter in the annals of the Kerala police investigation has its origins in a case recorded at Vanchiyoor Station on November 13, 1994. Based on a suspicious report of the special branch, the police had booked two Maldivian women for long stay and violation of the provisions of the Official Secrets Act. Prosecution officers accused the women of trying to trap ISRO scientists involved in the cryogenic engine procurement project. In addition, they claimed that the women had leaked high-level spatial secrets from India to a foreign power. Soon, newspapers were filled with poorly informed and poor reports about honey traps, stolen rocket projects, trapping scientists, associates of politicians, and police officers. Mr Narayanan, another scientist D. Sasikumaran and two ISRO consultants K. Chandrasekhar and Sudhir Kumar Sharma were caught in the whirlwind of the stormy scandal. Opposition factions in the then ruling Congress used the scandal to settle the results. The ISRO spy case led to the resignation of then-Prime Minister K. Karunakaran. The CBI had registered the case by order of the Supreme Court.

