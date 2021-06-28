Deaths of young brides cause dowry strikes in southern India, South Asian News and Top Stories

CHENNAI (THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION) – The Indian state of Kerala has launched a crackdown on dowry payment after the deaths of four newly married women highlighted domestic abuse linked to the custom, which remains common despite being banned 60 years ago. .

Traditionally gold jewelry that parents hand out when their daughters get married, nowadays dowries can include a range of costly “gifts” for the groom’s family – damaging the families ‘families’ finances and often causing harassment and abuse.

“In light of the recent horrific incidents of domestic abuse, Kerala has decided to take stricter measures to establish an honest society,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as he announced the strike.

“Marriage should not be a pompous display of social status and family wealth. Parents need to understand that the barbaric dowry system degrades our daughters as a commodity,” he wrote on Twitter.

An all-day hotline had been set up for women facing abuse by their husbands or their mother-in-law linked to dowry and textbooks are being revised to root out the language that women despise, he added. Vijayan.

The recent deaths of four women caused widespread outrage in Kerala, which has a high literacy rate of women and is recognized as one of the country’s most progressive states.

Before she was found dead at home last week, Ayurveda medical student Vismaya Nair, who was in her early 20s, sent messages and photos to her cousin about her husband’s beatings – with apparently motivated by a given car as part of its equipment, local media reported.

Police, who said they had not yet ascertained whether Ms. Nair died from suicide or was killed, are investigating a dowry harassment complaint filed by her family against her mother-in-law.

In the days after Mrs. Nair’s death, the burnt body of a young married woman was found and two other young brides died hanging in their homes in the southern state. Their families have also filed complaints about harassment in connection with dowry payments.

‘Crying for help’

Despite the Data Prohibition Act of 1961, the practice is still widely accepted and expected in Indian society, fueling high rates of violence against women, rights activists say.

“These deaths are massive calls for help,” said Ms. J. Devika, a feminist researcher at the Center for Development Studies in the capital Kerala.

“Women are given their ‘inheritance’ during marriage, but in fact all the gold and goods are handed over to the husband and his family,” she added.

More than 13,000 complaints were registered under anti-dowry law across India in 2019, according to the latest government crime data.

Kerala recorded 66 dowry-related deaths, including suicide, between 2016 and 2020 and more than 15,000 cases of “cruelty by husband and relatives” during the same period.

In the past four months, Kerala Family Conflict Resolution Centers have received more than 6,000 calls for help from women, said Inspector General of Police P. Vijayan.

“There are about 7.5 million families in Kerala and despite various initiatives, we know that not all women come to complain against the dowry,” the police inspector said.

“These unfortunate deaths have spurred our initiative to create more awareness. Preventing and ensuring the reporting of cases of bullying is our focus now. Talking and resisting is what we are telling women.”

Mr Vijayan, the prime minister, also called on women to speak out to help state authorities “put an end to this injustice”.

In addition to the helpline, steps will be taken to turn schools and colleges into spaces that embrace gender equality, he said.

Women’s rights activists called for additional measures such as government controls of visible weddings and harsh fines for anyone found to have given or received a dowry.

“We have suggested some changes to the existing laws to close the gaps and ensure more effective law enforcement,” said Ms. Usharani P., secretary secretary of the Kerala Women’s Commission.

“All our efforts are aimed at securing an end to this crime.”